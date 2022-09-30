'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home

Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast. Grande told...
Albany Herald
The area hit hardest by Hurricane Ian is among the fastest-growing in the country
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm's way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was ravaged...
