No. 9 Aggie Golf Competes at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team will take on a strong field at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Monday through Wednesday at the par 72, 7,700-yard Blessings Golf Club, hosted by the University of Arkansas. The Blessings Collegiate Invitational, which features all five players from...
Texas A&M Falls to Mississippi State in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss.--The No. 17 Texas A&M football team rallied in the second half, but the comeback fell short as Mississippi State came away with a 42-24 decision Saturday evening at Davis Wade Stadium. After trailing by two scores at the half, Randy Bond put the Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on...
Lednicky Turns in Career Day on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team fell in five sets (13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 13-15) to the Georgia Bulldogs (11-3, 2-1 SEC) at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday. Freshman Logan Lednicky led the Aggies (10-5, 2-2 SEC) with a career day in kills, as she finished with...
No. 3 Texas A&M Wins Out West Defeating UC Davis, 14-5
DAVIS, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (2-1) won its second straight meet, upending UC Davis (0-1) 14-5, at the UC Davis Equestrian Center on Saturday. The Maroon & White tied UC Davis in Fences at two points a piece. Securing points for the Aggies included Haley Redifer defeating Jessie Rechs, 82-76, on Ronin, and Alexa Leong, in her season debut, ousting Ansley Wright on Calida, 87-85, earning Most Outstanding Performer honors.
