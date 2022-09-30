DAVIS, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team (2-1) won its second straight meet, upending UC Davis (0-1) 14-5, at the UC Davis Equestrian Center on Saturday. The Maroon & White tied UC Davis in Fences at two points a piece. Securing points for the Aggies included Haley Redifer defeating Jessie Rechs, 82-76, on Ronin, and Alexa Leong, in her season debut, ousting Ansley Wright on Calida, 87-85, earning Most Outstanding Performer honors.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO