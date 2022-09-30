ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's a completely different person': The wide-ranging pregame routines for Reds starters

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
CHICAGO – One of the big unwritten rules for reporters inside the clubhouse is no talking with starting pitchers before the games they’re pitching.

Every five days during the season, starters have an opportunity to control the game. Momentum, as the cliché goes, is the next day’s starting pitcher. All starters have different pregame routines, but there are some who barely make eye contact with teammates, let alone talk to them before their outings.

Chase Anderson probably personifies it best in the Cincinnati Reds’ starting rotation. Anderson is loose and jokes around on the days he’s not starting. When it is his turn to take the mound, he’s locked in mentally as soon as he arrives at the ballpark.

“He's a completely different person on his start day,” infielder Kyle Farmer said. “When he's not starting, he is talking your ear off – which is great to have in the clubhouse. But on the start day, he's focused, he's out there and you can tell that he's been there before. He knows what he has to do to compete and to be successful.”

For all starting pitchers, it’s about finding pregame routines that will help them be successful. Just like pitching styles, there isn’t a one size fits all approach.

“I’ve kind of taken pieces from (Max) Scherzer and (Clayton) Kershaw just from hearing their stories and how they prepare,” Anderson said. “That works for me. I lock it in as soon as I get to the park. It even starts when I get up. I’m pretty routine oriented regardless of start day. Every day, I have a checklist of things I need to do to feel like I’m prepared for the start. I feel like the older you get, the longer you play, I don’t take it for granted. I’m very serious on that day. My job is to give the team a chance to win and get outs.”

Reds rookie Graham Ashcraft may be an outlier in the other direction. On days he’s starting, he’s usually sitting in the dugout before batting practice and carrying on conversations with anybody around him.

“I used to be the stubborn, don’t talk to me, but eventually it just got to where I just started talking to guys more during that time, and it just made me more relaxed,” Ashcraft said. “That’s why I do it. It just keeps me loose, keeps me not focused to the point where it’s like I have to make sure I’m doing this, this and this. It keeps me loose to where I’m in a good spot. I’m comfortable.”

Ashcraft has a serious persona when he’s on the mound. He typically locks in about an hour before first pitch when he begins stretching.

His transformation to a looser pregame routine started last season at High-A Dayton. It was helped by a dominant 43-inning stretch when he didn’t give up an earned run.

“I’d say that helped just because at that point, whenever I was rolling, it was like I’m just going to go out and have fun,” Ashcraft said. “It’s like this thing isn’t going to ride out the rest of the season. Go out and have fun. That’s what helped lead into it because it was more, you’re coming to the yard, have fun. Take your job seriously, but leading up to it, don’t be afraid to hang out and talk, and have good conversations with guys.”

Nick Lodolo is another starting pitcher who likes to keep things looser. He was the same way in college, he says, because it’s hard to stay locked in all day when he had to attend class or give a presentation before a Friday game.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about getting locked in until I come out here and stretch pregame, and throw,” Lodolo said. “I don’t know why. I don’t like being in that zone if I’m not even there yet. There is no reason behind it. I still just want to be who I am.”

Lodolo laughed and shook his head when he was asked whether he ever tried the opposite pregame approach.

“It’d almost take energy for me to just sit there and not talk,” Lodolo said. “It’d drive me nuts.”

Hunter Greene probably sits closer to the middle between Anderson and Ashcraft. He says he begins locking into his start mentally the night beforehand, but he’ll sometimes chat with teammates before his start.

“It’s not like you can’t talk to me or approach me, but I think there is less distractions that I try to limit myself to,” Greene said. “I try to stay locked in more. I’m kind of right to the point. If I’m going from my locker to the training room, I’m going straight to the training room. There is no, hey, I’m going to talk to this dude. I’m trying to get all my stuff in, check all my little checkpoints to get myself ready for the games. That’s really it for myself. Everybody is different. In the dugout, I like to cheer our guys on. It keeps me present and in the moment.”

The beauty in the pregame routines is pitchers know what works for one guy may not work for another.

“Personally, if I know a guy is starting, if he comes up and talks to me, I’ll talk to him, but I’m not going to go out there (and start it)," Ashcraft said. "On my start days, I talk with people. Everybody knows now, I’m just going to be loose and relaxed, so don’t be afraid to come talk to me.”

