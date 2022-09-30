St. George Marathon set for Saturday with events to join, roads to avoid

Preparation continued for the 46th annual St. George Marathon Thursday, with volunteers and work crews busy gearing up for nearly 5,000 runners and thousands of other visitors to fill the streets Saturday for the city's signature athletic event.

At the same time, many locals were getting ready for the potential traffic impacts. Road closures and restrictions are scheduled along the majority of the race route, which runs 26.2 miles from Central to downtown St. George.

Parts of State Route 18, Diagonal Street, 300 West, Tabernacle Street, Main Street and 300 South will all be closed at various times, with police working to funnel traffic to alternatives routes. East-west traffic through downtown will be restricted to streets from 400 South and farther south, and officials encourage residents to avoid the downtown area if possible during race hours.

Unrestricted traffic up and down SR-18 should reopen between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Maps and more information are available online at stgeorgemarathon.com.

Now a staple in St. George's history, the race has become an annual event for many residents, and friends and family members often run together.

“Race weekend is always one of the most energetic, optimistic and transforming times of the year, and we have every reason to believe this year’s St. George Marathon could be the best ever,” said Michelle Graves, Race Director and Deputy Director of Arts and Events for the City of St. George.

The weather wasn't expected to be a problem, with forecasts calling for clear skies. Temperatures will rise into the high 80s by the afternoon, but the early-morning start meant most runners would see temperatures in the 60s and 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

“Marathon running has seen its popularity soar, and we have noticed the excitement and anticipation is even more pronounced than in recent years," Graves said. "We can’t wait to see how the marathon plays out this year.”

Many locals will be watching closely for Aaron Metler, a City of St. George employee and runner who has won the race four times, including last year. He finished well ahead of the pack in 2021, finishing in 2:17:01.

“I look forward to the challenge of some great competition this year,” Metler said. “It pushes me to work harder and stay focused in my training. Regardless of the outcome, I am looking forward to a great day running in our beautiful city.”

A series of other events are built around the race, including the popular Marathon Expo, scheduled for Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dixie Convention Center at 1835 S. Convention Center Drive. The event features vendor booths, photo opportunities, free samples and a series of speakers.

Friday evening, the Fun Walk Run n' Roll events start at 6 p.m., with informal races scheduled for distances of one mile and 200 meters. Children ages 3 to 12 or anyone with special needs are invited to participate. A "party in the park" is scheduled to last until 8 p.m.

The marathon itself starts early Saturday, with concurrent events also scheduled around town.

Mayor Michele Randall is set to lead the morning's "Mayor's Walk," a trek across downtown with fellow residents. The walk starts at 7 a.m. and participants must register and pay a $5 fee beforehand.

There is a "Move It!" Kids Fun Run and I Am Able race for people with disabilities starting Friday at 6 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park, with a “Move It!” dance party scheduled in the park afterward.

There is also a "mini marathon" scheduled for 6:30 a.m., with an estimated 1,800 participants already signed up.

