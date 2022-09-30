Downtown plan, chronic absentism and Kirk Herbstreit's'Hit somebody! Maul somebody!'

Dear Subscriber,

There's a new strategic plan that calls for 40,000 residents and 120,000 workers in Downtown Columbus by 2040 and the city hopes to get there with such improvements as more protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, affordable housing and fewer surface parking lots. Columbus neighborhoods reporter Mark Ferenchik wrote about former Mayor Michael B. Coleman presenting the plan's concepts to the city's Downtown Commission last week. City Council will take up the matter Monday night. Among the many goals, the plan calls for making Columbus a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly city.

State politics reporter Anna Staver likely caught some people by surprise with this story: More Ohio children were chronically absent from their K-12 classes during the 2021-2022 school year than during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, you read that right. Thirty percent of children in the state were chronically absent, with one in two Black students missing at least 10% of last school year. In Greater Columbus, Dispatch education reporters Megan Henry and Michael Leee reported how chronic absenteeism was up in suburban schools and down in Columbus City Schools, but still a big problem for the state's largest school district — dropping from 74.6% in 2020-21 to 65% in 2021-22.

You don't want to miss Franklin County reporter Nathaniel Shuda's story on how one county coroner's office in Dayton is building an autopsy empire across Ohio, providing services to 46, or just over half, of Ohio’s 88 counties. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office handles all autopsies for 35 counties in Ohio — including several in central Ohio, such as Delaware, Fairfield, Madison, Pickaway and Union. And it's done so as other county coroners struggle with finding and keeping forensic pathologists amid a nationwide shortage. Also check out his primer on what they do and what happens during an autopsy and sidebar on how Franklin County spent millions on outside autopsies as most pathologists left the coroner's office earlier this year.

Asa Simpson-Cole said learning the violin was a struggle at first, but you'd never know it now. The 18-year-old Near East Side resident recently received a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he's honing his musical talents in new ways. Simpson-Cole told reporter Micah Walker that his love for music began when he started playing the violin in the fifth grade at Afrocentric Early College and later Urban Strings Columbus, at private lessons, Centennial High School and Fort Hayes Career Center, and the Berklee City Music summer program.

Too good to miss. If you didn't read Colin Gay's story about ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit going into full dad mode when his son, Zak Herbstreit, who joined the Ohio State football program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on, lined up as the Buckeyes' tight end in the game against Wisconsin. "What do you have for us 89?" Herbstreit asked. "Hit somebody. Maul somebody."

