ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Downtown plan, chronic absentism and Kirk Herbstreit's'Hit somebody! Maul somebody!'

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMxVS_0iH8J9Dg00

Dear Subscriber,

The Columbus Dispatch newsroom is filled with talented, local journalists dedicated to keeping you informed, entertained and connected to the community. We do that by providing stories that are the most meaningful for you, and by providing in-depth coverage. Here's what we've been working on this past week:

There's a new strategic plan that calls for 40,000 residents and 120,000 workers in Downtown Columbus by 2040 and the city hopes to get there with such improvements as more protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, affordable housing and fewer surface parking lots. Columbus neighborhoods reporter Mark Ferenchik wrote about former Mayor Michael B. Coleman presenting the plan's concepts to the city's Downtown Commission last week. City Council will take up the matter Monday night. Among the many goals, the plan calls for making Columbus a more walkable, pedestrian-friendly city.

State politics reporter Anna Staver likely caught some people by surprise with this story: More Ohio children were chronically absent from their K-12 classes during the 2021-2022 school year than during the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, you read that right. Thirty percent of children in the state were chronically absent, with one in two Black students missing at least 10% of last school year. In Greater Columbus, Dispatch education reporters Megan Henry and Michael Leee reported how chronic absenteeism was up in suburban schools and down in Columbus City Schools, but still a big problem for the state's largest school district — dropping from 74.6% in 2020-21 to 65% in 2021-22.

You don't want to miss Franklin County reporter Nathaniel Shuda's story on how one county coroner's office in Dayton is building an autopsy empire across Ohio, providing services to 46, or just over half, of Ohio’s 88 counties. The Montgomery County Coroner's Office handles all autopsies for 35 counties in Ohio — including several in central Ohio, such as Delaware, Fairfield, Madison, Pickaway and Union. And it's done so as other county coroners struggle with finding and keeping forensic pathologists amid a nationwide shortage. Also check out his primer on what they do and what happens during an autopsy and sidebar on how Franklin County spent millions on outside autopsies as most pathologists left the coroner's office earlier this year.

Asa Simpson-Cole said learning the violin was a struggle at first, but you'd never know it now. The 18-year-old Near East Side resident recently received a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he's honing his musical talents in new ways. Simpson-Cole told reporter Micah Walker that his love for music began when he started playing the violin in the fifth grade at Afrocentric Early College and later Urban Strings Columbus, at private lessons, Centennial High School and Fort Hayes Career Center, and the Berklee City Music summer program.

Too good to miss. If you didn't read Colin Gay's story about ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit going into full dad mode when his son, Zak Herbstreit, who joined the Ohio State football program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on, lined up as the Buckeyes' tight end in the game against Wisconsin. "What do you have for us 89?" Herbstreit asked. "Hit somebody. Maul somebody."

For a look back at these and other stories through the week, be sure to visit Dispatch.com and catch up on all events.

Thank you for being a loyal subscriber.

Encarnacion Pyle

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

70 affordable apartments envisioned for Merion Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build 70 affordable-housing apartments in Merion Village for people 55 and older will get a first airing Wednesday at a community meeting. A disused processing plant on 1.61 acres at 42 W. Jenkins Ave. could be razed to make way for the apartments, according to a planning application before […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Person critical after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in east Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:04 p.m. on East Broad Street near Preswicke Mill. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical but stable condition. One person was detained at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
State
Wisconsin State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Union, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
unioncountydailydigital.com

Five Points Fashion Revue

MARYSVILLE – After the city Marysville put out an all-points bulletin asking residents for suggestions on what should – or could – be done to update the iconic Five Points intersection on the east side of the city, a consulting firm studied the situation (and the suggestions) and returned to the city number of options it can consider which will bring the intersection into the 21st century.
MARYSVILLE, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Ohio State Football#Columbus City Schools#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Dear Subscriber#Downtown Commission#City Council
Delaware Gazette

Big Walnut student injured by parade float

A fundraiser has raised more than $81,000 for a Big Walnut student injured during the homecoming parade Friday. According to the GoFundMe page, a Big Walnut student only identified as Kenny, 11, was injured during the parade when he fell to the ground and was run over by a float. He was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
SUNBURY, OH
614now.com

Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month

In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
10TV

2nd suspect arrested in fatal Short North beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second man charged for his involvement in a Short North fight that led to a man’s death has been arrested. According to Franklin County Jail records, 32-year-old Chrystian Foster is currently in custody. Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings are charged with murder in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy