Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages
Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
East Orange County residents deal with aftermath of unexpected flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — For many in Central Florida, their lives changed overnight due to Hurricane Ian. Where floodwaters have receded, some are now facing the damage left behind. What You Need To Know. Despite not being in a flood zone, Hurricane Ian caused unexpected floods in East Orange...
Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
City of Orlando lifts water usage advisory, but cautions against overconsumption
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has lifted its water usage advisory as the public works staff continues to make progress on emergency repairs to the sanitary system. While the city is no longer asking the community to limit water use, they are asking residents to be mindful of water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed.
City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow
UPDATE - Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
City of Orlando issues water usage advisory after sewer damage from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando issued an immediate water usage advisory due to sanitary sewer damage from Hurricane Ian on Sunday. This is not a boil water notice, according to the city, but it is an advisory to limit unnecessary water usage. Wastewater staff are in the...
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
