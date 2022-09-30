ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Storm Debris Removal Operations Begin on Wednesday, October 5

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County is going to initiate storm debris recovery and removal operations in unincorporated Brevard County and participating municipalities starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. For County residents, this will be a single-pass debris cleanup operation that concentrates on vegetative material. Please do not bag your material,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Hurricane Ian aftermath in Brevard includes sinkholes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to leave a mark in Brevard County. Even though flooding is not a big concern, some sinkholes have started opening up in various spots in the county. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian left behind sinkholes in Brevard. Part of State...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Melbourne, FL
Mims, FL
Florida Government
mynews13.com

After Ian, Volusia County residents struggle with damages

Hurricane Ian has left a heavy mark on Volusia County Schools in multiple ways. Flooding has left schools closed until Oct. 5 while teachers and students struggle with personal loss in the face of the storm. What You Need To Know. Volusia County received a lot of flooding after Hurricane...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Melbourne
WESH

Titusville pump station fails during Ian causing sewage leak into Indian River Lagoon

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Ian’s impact in Brevard County was focused mostly in the north. And one Titusville neighborhood has been waiting days for a critical repair. A historic district right along the Indian River smells of sewage. The owner of a 100-year-old house says sewage has been flowing from the pump house next to his property since Ian struck last Thursday. The property owner did not want to be identified.
TITUSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

City of Orlando lifts water usage advisory, but cautions against overconsumption

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando has lifted its water usage advisory as the public works staff continues to make progress on emergency repairs to the sanitary system. While the city is no longer asking the community to limit water use, they are asking residents to be mindful of water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

City of Orlando issues water use advisory after late-night sewage overflow

UPDATE -  Monday October 3, 9 AM: The city is still asking residents to limit unnecessary water usage as of Monday morning. This includes limiting washing dishes, taking showers, using plant-watering systems or doing laundry. The City of Orlando on Sunday morning issued a citywide water usage advisory, warning Orlandoans against excessive of use of water. This is the result of a main break last night that resulted in an overflow of sewage into surrounding lakes and streets in several neighborhoods. The city's sanitary sewer system, already under stress from the flooding wrought by Hurricane Ian, suffered a 36-inch force main break late Saturday night.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

St. Cloud resident says speeding a problem on Bass Highway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One St. Cloud resident is working to get drivers to slow down on Bass Highway in Osceola County. Peter Schneider says drivers speed on Bass Highway. Osceola County determined speed bumps weren’t needed after conducting a study. Schneider says the analysis is flawed because...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

