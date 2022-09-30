Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
foxnebraska.com
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot
ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by Nebraska State Patrol investigator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to murder five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elmwood, for attempting to plot multiple murders. The investigation was launched last week after the Gosper...
foxnebraska.com
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is still in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Man Sentenced For Meth
39 year old Michael West, of Grand Island was sentenced in federal court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. West was sentenced to 112 months’ imprisonment. On July 26th of last year, West was driving a vehicle in Grand Island when a police officer attempted to stop him....
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
foxnebraska.com
Monday marks first day of mail-in ballot distribution in Nebraska
If you've requested a ballot to be sent to you, it may be a good idea to start checking your mailbox soon. Monday is the first day that ballots can be sent out for the General Election. The election commissioner in Hall County said more than 1,800 ballots were sent...
foxnebraska.com
Pet Doc: Take a tour of Hilltop Pet Clinic's new location
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Hilltop Pet Clinic is outgrowing their current facility and will be moving to their new location at 2907 W 37th (formally Meadowlark Dental). Dr. Brandon Beebout gives a tour of the west end of the soon-to-be Hilltop Pet Clinic before it is remodeled. Hilltop Pet...
Kearney Hub
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
foxnebraska.com
UNK rolls past Fort Hays State
KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers (4-1) snap a...
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
foxnebraska.com
Hastings College drops a pair of home games
HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
foxnebraska.com
Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors
KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years
KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher’s desire to be in the classroom with their students.
