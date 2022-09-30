Read full article on original website
A closer look at Amendment 1 or ‘Right to Work’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are nearly one month away from heading back to the polls for the November 4 mid-terms. Tennesseans will have to vote on four different amendments. If Amendment 1 is passed, the long-time Tennessee law would be added to the state constitution. “It’s appalling to me...
Here's where to register to vote in Tennessee before the deadline on Oct. 11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election is fast approaching. Tennesseans have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to register. For information on how to register, or to update and check registration status, go to GoVoteTN.gov. U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes at that website.
Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Shelby County DA adds three new officials to office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has added new members to his team as he settles into his new role. Three new office members will now serve under Mulroy’s leadership. The Special Assistant for Post-Conviction role was filled by Gerald Skahan. Skahan worked as the...
Shelby County Commissioner requests updates on progress on staffing and delays at clerk offices
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The saga continues between the Shelby County Commission and the county clerk’s office, with the latest effort coming from a commissioner who just took office last month. This resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Erika Sugarmon, will be on this Wednesday’s commission committee agenda. “We’ve had...
Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state. This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale. ‘A’ is 90-100 ‘B’ is 80 – 89 ‘C’...
Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Tennessee man who breached the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, told law enforcers they were “going to die,” assaulted two officers, smoked marijuana inside the building in celebration, stole a book from a Senate office as a souvenir and made plans to sell footage of his attack after his arrest pleaded […] The post Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
Untested rape kits plague Tennessee long before recent Memphis case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with rape kit evidence testing keep haunting Memphis. A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits was shaken by Cleotha Henderson's arrest in the killing of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted during a morning jog last month. So when...
City honors Memphis 13 on 61st anniversary of district's school integration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city is honoring the Memphis 13 for their legacy of integrating area schools 61 years ago. A kickoff event was held Monday at Springdale Elementary with a screening of the Memphis 13 documentary, and a meet and greet with an artist who will create four murals, one for each school baring the faces of the Memphis 13 students.
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
Shelby Co. Clerk's Office lines causing more headaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Long lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office have become an issue for those new to the state looking to get a new car registration. Thalia Hayman has tried to get her Tennessee car registration four times. Monday, she waited in line for about five...
How you can check out the new voting machines for Shelby County elections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County voters will get a chance to check out the new voting machines before the November 8th election. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the Shelby County Election Commission is holding public events to let folks try out the new machines, so they will be ready when early voting begins on Oct. 19.
Memphis officers celebrate reinstatement of 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis recently announced the reinstatement of its public safety pension plan for officers and firefighters hired after 2016. According to Action News 5 and city officials, “Upon retirement, employees will receive a monthly benefit, which is a percentage of their highest 3-year average.”
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education
Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on
StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
25 new jobs being added at TBI to speed up rape kit testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is speeding up the hiring process and adding new forensic lab positions in an effort to expand testing and reduce turnaround time for sexual assault kits. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, and Speaker Cameron Sexton made the announcement...
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
Sentencing reset for former Memphis tax preparer who filed more than 80 fake tax returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Photo above is from August 2020. Sentencing in the case of a former Memphis tax preparer who pled guilty to filing more than 80 bogus tax returns was reset in federal court Tuesday. Pia Sims faced federal charges in connection with stolen credit cards,...
