Tennessee State

actionnews5.com

A closer look at Amendment 1 or ‘Right to Work’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are nearly one month away from heading back to the polls for the November 4 mid-terms. Tennesseans will have to vote on four different amendments. If Amendment 1 is passed, the long-time Tennessee law would be added to the state constitution. “It’s appalling to me...
WATN Local Memphis

Here's where to register to vote in Tennessee before the deadline on Oct. 11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election is fast approaching. Tennesseans have until Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to register. For information on how to register, or to update and check registration status, go to GoVoteTN.gov. U.S. citizens with a driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online in minutes at that website.
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
Tennessee Lookout

Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Tennessee man who breached the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, told law enforcers they were “going to die,” assaulted two officers, smoked marijuana inside the building in celebration, stole a book from a Senate office as a souvenir and made plans to sell footage of his attack after his arrest pleaded […] The post Shelby County man pleads guilty for role in U.S. Capitol insurrection appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WREG

Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
WATN Local Memphis

Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
police1.com

Memphis officers celebrate reinstatement of 1978 pension plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis recently announced the reinstatement of its public safety pension plan for officers and firefighters hired after 2016. According to Action News 5 and city officials, “Upon retirement, employees will receive a monthly benefit, which is a percentage of their highest 3-year average.”
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
storyboardmemphis.org

LYNCHING SITES PROJECT: Facing past and present horrors head-on

StoryBoard is proud to support the work of the Lynching Sites Project. Turning the Light of Truth: The Lynching of Ell Persons. On May 22, 1917, local woodcutter Ell Persons was lynched at the old Macon Road bridge near present-day Summer Avenue. He was accused of murdering a young white student whose body was found at the same location earlier that month. Despite the lack of evidence linking him to the crime, Persons was abducted from sheriff’s deputies by a white mob and burned to death in front of a crowd of thousands. The murder was announced in the newspapers leading up to the day, ensuring a crowd of thousands in attendance to watch the killing.
