NebraskaTV
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot
ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
NebraskaTV
U.S. Marshals and OPD need public assistance to find man accused of murder and robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is still in need of the public's assistance in finding a man accused of murder and robbery, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Romeo Chambers, 25, is accused of a homicide in...
NebraskaTV
Monday marks first day of mail-in ballot distribution in Nebraska
If you've requested a ballot to be sent to you, it may be a good idea to start checking your mailbox soon. Monday is the first day that ballots can be sent out for the General Election. The election commissioner in Hall County said more than 1,800 ballots were sent...
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
NebraskaTV
UNK rolls past Fort Hays State
KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers (4-1) snap a...
NebraskaTV
Bands, political parties, clubs and associations hit downtown GI for Harvest of Harmony
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A parade with nearly 300 floats and bands hit downtown Grand Island for Harvest of Harmony. Bands from all over the state came to play and show their skills that they've been perfecting for months. Although the main features in the parade are bands and...
NebraskaTV
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Bullying in schools
AXTELL, Neb. — With the school year well underway, parents hope their children are learning and developing friendships with their fellow students. But sometimes not every interaction children have in school is positive. Bullying in schools continues to be a worry for some parents, but one way to help...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College drops a pair of home games
HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
NebraskaTV
Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors
KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
NebraskaTV
Hastings College Broncos improve to 5-1
HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College Athletics:. The Hastings College football team started fast and then let its defense finish off the 28-9 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Even though John Zamora was intercepted on his first pass of the...
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years
KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher’s desire to be in the classroom with their students.
