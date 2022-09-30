ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood woman arrested for attempted murder plot

ELWOOD, Neb. — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Elwood woman following the discovery of an attempted murder plot. Valerie Miller, 39, was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder, five counts of attempted first degree murder, and making terroristic threats. NSP said the investigation began last...
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
UNK rolls past Fort Hays State

KEARNEY, Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Quarterback TJ Davis threw three touchdown passes and the defense had three interceptions to help No. 19/23 Nebraska Kearney pull away from rival Fort Hays State, 38-20, Saturday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Lopers (4-1) snap a...
Mental Health Awareness: Bullying in schools

AXTELL, Neb. — With the school year well underway, parents hope their children are learning and developing friendships with their fellow students. But sometimes not every interaction children have in school is positive. Bullying in schools continues to be a worry for some parents, but one way to help...
Hastings College drops a pair of home games

HASTINGS, Neb. — After beating No. 15 Dakota Wesleyan on Friday, Hastings College hosted Jamestown and Ottawa on Saturday at Lynn Farrell Arena. The Broncos first lost to the Jimmies in three sets and then the Gee Gees in five sets, 3-2.
Lopers move into the Top 5, nab two MIAA weekly honors

KEARNEY, Neb. — There was plenty to celebrate for the Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team on Monday as the Lopers moved into the Top 5 in the AVCA DII Coaches Poll for the first time this season. UNK is coming off a pair of home sweeps over rival Fort Hays State...
Hastings College Broncos improve to 5-1

HASTINGS, Neb. — Press release courtesy of Hastings College Athletics:. The Hastings College football team started fast and then let its defense finish off the 28-9 win over Briar Cliff on Saturday afternoon on Lloyd Wilson Field. Even though John Zamora was intercepted on his first pass of the...
Learning Curve: Celebrating education through the years

KEARNEY, Neb. — As Kearney Public Schools celebrates 150 years of education, so much has changed since they first opened their doors. Carol Staab has more from KPS Superintendent Jason Mundorf, as one thing that is a constant is a teacher’s desire to be in the classroom with their students.
