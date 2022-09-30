ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Faribault boys and girls XC teams take 1st place at Zumbrota invitational

By By JIM REECE
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams both won the 5000-meter Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational Thursday against a field of nine teams.

Faribault freshmen Brynn Beardsley and Claire Linnemann finished in fourth and fifth place respectively among the 60 varsity girls runners to pace the Falcons. Beardsley finished in 20:45.41 and Linnemann ran a time of 20:49.25.

Faribault freshman Aubrie Newport ran in 12th place with a time of 21:40.73, for a personal record. Falcons eighth-grade runner Lauren Bittenbender took 15th place in the varsity race in 21:55.43.

Falcons freshman Cecelia Hoisington finished in 19th place with a time of 22:26.99. Faribault senior Gabriella Banks took 31st place and ran a time of 23:40.43, and sophomore Nell Gibbs ran a time of 24:25.29 for 39th place.

Faribault girls varsity finished with 55 points, compiling the points from the top five runners’ finishes, and combining the time. The team edged out second-place finisher Waseca, which had 58 points behind places of second, third, sixth, 22nd and 25th. Byron was third with 67 points, with finishes in ninth, 11th, 13th, 14th and 20th.

Faribault boys were led by team captain and Homecoming King Ricky Cordova, who finished in sixth place overall among the field of 66 runners. Cordova ran in a time of 18:17.08.

In seventh place, running a personal record of 18:19.20 was senior Jackson Reb. Faribault junior James Hoisington took ninth place with a run of 18:30.05.

Running in 13th place for the Falcons was junior Owen Beardsley, finishing in 18:40.18, for his season-best time.

Faribault senior Trent Ta ran a time of 18:54.40 and took 17th place overall, with teammate, sophomore Carson Cramer close behind him in 18th place in a time of 19:02.54. Junior Ethan Amundson finished in 22nd place for the Falcons with a personal record time of 19:21.66.

Faribault finished with a team score of 52 points. Pine Island was second with 64 points behind finishes of second, eighth, 14th, 16th and 24th. Waseca took third with 74 points, with runners taking third, fourth, 19th, 21st and 27th.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

