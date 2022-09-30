Read full article on original website
Chalkbeat reporter examines impact of Memphis bilingual preschool
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat, a non-profit news organization, is taking a closer look at how a bilingual preschool in Memphis is working to close the literacy gap. Chalkbeat Reporter Samantha West joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Su Casa Preschool is meeting a critical need.
GMSD superintendent discusses ‘3G’ battle after new health clinic opens for district employees
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The superintendent of the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) is speaking out over the battle over three schools in Germantown after Le Bonheur Methodist Hospital opened a primary health clinic on Monday for district employees and their families. Employees of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School,...
MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago.
Bluff City Life: Mon., 03 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Brenda Reed Pilcher | Author of “Parent Like A Pro: The One-Stop-Shop Playbook Of Tips, Strategies, & Real-Life Episodes” | Facebook: @brenda.reedpilcher. Jamie Holmes | Creative Designer and Owner of JShamar. New Memphis Made Film, “Queen...
Low Miss. River levels raise long-term economic concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River’s water level in Memphis is expected to continue on a downward trend. That expectation comes from the National Weather Service. Their river gauge in the Bluff City read around minus -7.86 feet, the eighth lowest point in recorded history, but over the next two weeks they predict that number to continue to drop.
Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Lamplighter’s Mentoring program helps young boys mature into the best version of themselves. The Omega Program has been around for six years to help kids off the streets. This year the program is bringing in a new class of boys. “This is our...
Woman living with schizophrenia shares journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that affects millions of adults in the United States, but it can be manageable. Ruby, a recent college graduate, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her journey of living with schizophrenia in conjunction with mental illness awareness.
Memphis firefighter under investigation for hostile Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An internal investigation is underway by the Memphis Fire Department after a hostile social media post was made by one of the department’s firefighters. The investigation began after firefighter Steven Chillis made a post on his personal Facebook page. Chillis posted that he was watching...
AAC honors two Memphis football players
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are two players who earned platitudes in the American Athletic Conference for their play in the win Saturday against Temple. Punter Joe Doyle is named AAC Special Teams Player of the Week, after averaging more than 53 yards per kick on 6 punts versus the Owls.
Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former or current Mid-South IRS employees are charged with fraud in relation to COVID-19 relief programs. The programs that were allegedly defrauded include the Paycheck Protection program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Salvation Army seeking bell ringers for upcoming holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With Christmas only 81 days away, the Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South is seeking bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. Both paid workers and volunteers are being sought to help collect donations outside stores. The organization says it has 200 positions to...
Dozens of cannabis growers approved in MS, one step closer to product on dispensary shelves
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A handful of cannabis growers in North Mississippi are among dozens now approved for their license to grow medical cannabis, but not without having bumps along the way. Growers now have a lot of work to do before product will appear on dispensary shelves. When...
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-October 3, 2022
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
Renovations underway at Midtown fire station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction is underway for the new and improved Memphis Fire Station in Midtown. Fire station 11 on Union Avenue will temporarily relocate to the East Parkway North station for six months during the renovation period. Renovations include interior and exterior enhancement: updating electrical, HVAC, living quarters,...
Shelby County public health clinics now offering free flu shots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced on Monday that the county’s seven public health clinics are now offering free flu vaccines. The vaccine is available at no cost to those with health insurance but includes a sliding fee scale for those without. The Shelby County...
Breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, Action News 5 is breaking down the “Move Over Law” for drivers across the Mid-South. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two...
Man behind Instagram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles’ talks Fire Prevention Month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and the man behind Ingram’s ‘Fire Department Chronicles” is sharing tips to keep your family safe as we head into the fall and winter months. Firefighter and paramedic Jason Patton joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the...
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Bottom Line: Fire safety tips for home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - It’s something we don’t want to think about, but should: Making a plan now to keep our family safe from fire. And since October is National Fire Safety Month, the experts at Consumer Reports have some lifesaving tips that can help keep your home and family fire-safe.
