kymkemp.com
New CERT Graduates Ready to Help Their Community
A new group of folks are ready to help first responders and their neighbors. The folks above completed there CERT( Community Emergency Response Team) training. According to information from Enoch Ibarra the program manager,. This class was unique in that it was a hybrid course, which consisted of online instruction,...
kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
How to watch Humboldt County candidate forums ahead of the Nov. 8 election
EUREKA, Calif. — KEET-TV, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, is hosting a series of candidate forums this month in preparation for the Humboldt County elections in November. You can watch the forums live on KEET-TV or if you are unable to watch them live, you can...
kymkemp.com
Horses Pulling a Eureka Fire Department Engine in the Early Years
The Eureka Fire Department was formed in 1864 with its roots as a Volunteer Fire Department. The department grew steadily along side the City of Eureka. With the growth of the city, so too saw the growth of the outlying unincorporated areas of the greater Eureka area. In August of 1929, the Humboldt Fire District was formed to help address the need for fire protection on those areas. With the formation of the District, a fire engine was purchased by the County of Humboldt and stored at one of the City’s fire stations. The fire engine was staffed by City personnel and responded to fires in the Fire District along side the District’s volunteer Firefighters. This arrangement continued until 1949 when the needs of the District had out grown this arrangement. At this time, Humboldt Fire District hired its first full time Chief as well as its first two career firefighters. The District’s fire engine was then moved from the City station to a horse barn at the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds and thus became the District’s first full time fire station. http://www.hbfire.org/our-crew.
krcrtv.com
Shark bite incident reported in Centerville Beach
CENTERVILLE BEACH, Calif. — On Sunday, the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department (FVFD) rushed to Centerville Beach after someone reported being bit by an unknown creature. Once on the scene, officials confirmed the bite was from a shark. The report came in at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Oct. 2. FVFD...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into tree
GARBERVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, a man driving under the influence reportedly crashed into a tree after leading deputies on a short chase around Garberville. At around 2:00 a.m., officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Brandon Fink for a vehicle code violation. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Fink did not stop for deputies, and a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near the 2400 block of Sprowel Creek Road when Fink rammed into a tree. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, but while he was in custody, officials said he was "uncooperative and continued to physically resist law enforcement and emergency personnel."
kymkemp.com
Prayer and Politics Converge at Anti-Abortion Rally in Eureka Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, a group of about two dozen people gathered in front of Eureka’s Bayshore Mall for the annual silent rally against abortion – a prayer lineup asking for the end to abortion across the nation. The prayer chain opposing abortion took place in 653 various cities and towns from coast to coast, according to the event website. Traffic passed on the busy highway in front of the string of demonstrators offering a steady flow of honks of various tempo and fervor, and several passing shouts of disapproval with the occasional middle finger.
kymkemp.com
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Offers Clarification on Herbicide Spraying in Humboldt County to Supervisors
PG&E has clarified in writing their herbicide plans around the base of a number of their poles in the area to Humboldt County Supervisors. Supervisor Michelle Bushnell tells us that this week there will be only manual clearing around poles, and, even in the future, there will be no herbicide use on County right of way, and landowners will have to opt in by giving written permission to PG&E before herbicide is sprayed on their property.
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bongio to Step Down as Chair; Planning Commission Set to Consider Apology for His ‘Insensitive, Racist’ Comments
Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio says he will step down from his longtime chair position at Thursday’s meeting, acquiescing to a recent request from the Board of Supervisors in response to racist remarks Bongio made during an August 18 hearing. Reached by phone this afternoon, Bongio was...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
kymkemp.com
Smoke from 47-Acre Prescribed Burn Visible to Southern Humboldt Residents
The following is a press release from the Cal Fire Humboldt-Del Norte Unit’s Facebook page:. CAL FIRE HUU will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 47 acres in the area of the Ettersburg, Wilder Ridge Road X French Ranch Road. The prescribed burn will take place as conditions allow on Saturday, October 1st., 2022.
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County residents raise concerns over PG&E plan to spray herbicides
EUREKA, CA — Over the weekend, residents and local officials demanded answers on a herbicides plan, initially scheduled to start as early as this week. Working on behalf of PG&E, Wright Tree Service notified Humboldt County on Sept. 29 of their fire mitigation services. Part of that plan includes herbicide application to qualifying power poles around the area.
krcrtv.com
Jamaican man killed in rollover crash in Trinity County on Saturday
JUNCTION CITY, Calif. — A 30-year-old man from Jamaica was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Trinity County on Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say, Damario Williams, from Manchester, Jamaica, was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban near Slattery Gulch Road, just east of...
kymkemp.com
Dry Weather Test Extension in Humboldt County
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has extended the dry weather test period for evaluation of water quantity supplies for proposed subdivisions and residential construction through Saturday, Oct. 15.
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:36 p.m.] PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
