Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
Police identify man who arrived at Star ER injured with gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a man moderately injured. The man was dropped off at the Star ER on Indiana just off S Loop 289 around 2:30 a.m. The car reportedly drove away immediately after dropping the victim off. The...
Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report. Police stated the...
Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,. The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire. The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later. LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air...
DPS releases information on deadly dirt bike crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have released details about the deadly crash involving a dirt bike on Sept. 25, 2022. The crash took the life of 15-year-old Ryder McDonald. Troopers say the teen was traveling southbound on County Road 2300. At the same...
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have located 16-year-old murder suspect Steven Tobias Salazar and he has been taken into custody. Police stated he was a threat to the public. The teen was wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Officers were called to the...
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
UPDATE: LFR releases preliminary findings for apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire has released an update on their preliminary findings for what started the apartment fire. According to LFR, maintenance workers at the apartment complex were replacing an air conditioner on the apartment unit that caught fire. The employee sweated the copper line for the new exterior condenser unit approximately 2 to 3 inches away from the exterior wall where it had been cut from the old condenser unit. The employee left to get more supplies, saying there was no sign of fire at that time.
Good Day Good Dog: Wishbone!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. This is Wishbone. He’s a 3-month-old terrier mix. He is playful, friendly and trainable. We also have 2 other pups about the same age. 1. Tuesday the 4th is the annual feast of St. Frances. This is the traditional blessing of animals. We will have a blessing of the Shelter at 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
Firehouse Subs to raise money for Hurricane Ian victims
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firehouse Subs will be collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. All three Firehouse Subs in Lubbock will be participating in the donation event, according to a press release. Those who wish to donate can do so at any restaurant. All the funds...
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
West Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Annual Fields of Faith Event Wednesday, October 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, October 5, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) West Texas will be holding their annual Fields of Faith event in Lubbock, Texas. Fields of Faith is a completely student-led event, designed to inspire young athletes to get back to the basics of reading...
Cooler with a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We remain on track for a slight cool down, but also a chance of rain. At least a slight chance of rain. Here’s the latest. Sprinkles are possible this morning. Otherwise the day begins partly cloudy with a slight chill. Lows again in the 50s.
Cooler weather for the week ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
Wayland awarded almost $3 million to enhance Hispanic student support
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Education during the next five years to ensure the academic success of Hispanic and low-income, first-generation students. The Title V grant will fund “Pioneering Greater Access for Hispanic Students through Enhanced Student...
TTU Human Sciences hosts Rural Health Symposium
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech College of Human Sciences hosted a symposium about rural health care that featured panelists like Congressman Jodey Arrington. Congressman Arrington represents the 19th District of Texas, he said rural health care should be a concern to everyone. “You want to eat, you want...
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37. Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy. Muleshoe is 5-1 for...
Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field. Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech’s...
