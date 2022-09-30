ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign

WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’

NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades

STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement

The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs

BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Town of Fairfield News

Town of Fairfield invites residents to participate in a POCD online workshop. [Fairfield, CT]- The Town of Fairfield is re-launching its effort to update its Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The Plan serves as a “roadmap” for preservation and growth over the next decade that guides the Town in...
Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation

GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”

A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws

If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
