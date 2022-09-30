Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Related
recordpatriot.com
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
NewsTimes
Failing septic systems in heart of Brookfield to get aid with $500K grant for sewer line
BROOKFIELD — A long sought-after sewer extension project is poised to move forward after town officials received word last month they would earn a state grant to support the work. The $500,000 grant awarded under the state’s Small Town Assistance Program, STEAP, is meant to help fund the connection...
connect-bridgeport.com
For Sale: One of City's Older Buildings in Older Plaza Likely to have New Owner as Change Set for Future
Back on Sept. 6, Vast Holdings, LLC received preliminary plat approval from the Bridgeport Planning Commission to subdivide property at The Square @ Bridgeport. Today, it is possible that final approval will be given. The matter became secondary in nature when Scott Werdebaugh, who represented the LLC at the meeting,...
Norwalk TMP struggles to tame ‘complex intersection’
NORWALK, Conn. — Efforts to improve one of Norwalk’s most challenging intersections has had one neighborhood resident feeling perplexed and frustrated. After more than a year of intermittent work on the East Avenue intersection near the Town Green, the City “seems to be preparing to permanently close off one of the two lanes that go toward Westport Avenue,” the resident wrote last week, alleging this would lead to collisions, backups and “constant blockage in the intersection.” Road rage would ensue and more toxic fumes would be in the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
westportlocal.com
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.
HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
fairfieldct.org
Town of Fairfield News
Town of Fairfield invites residents to participate in a POCD online workshop. [Fairfield, CT]- The Town of Fairfield is re-launching its effort to update its Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). The Plan serves as a “roadmap” for preservation and growth over the next decade that guides the Town in...
Register Citizen
From pizza cones to Sicilian style, here’s 20 new CT pizzerias for National Pizza Month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut stays winning when it comes to pizza, as restaurateurs continue to debut new pies and expand some of the state's renowned classics, like Sally's and Zuppardi's. For National Pizza Month, we're highlighting some of the newest cheesy options to hit Connecticut's pizza scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsTimes
Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation
GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
newbritainindependent.com
Board of Education To Reconsider “Indigenous Peoples Day”
A Republican Board of Education member is proposing that the Board consider renaming Indigenous Peoples Day currently on the school district calendar as a school holiday on Monday, October 10th. In July 2020, as the nation engaged in a wide discussion of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd...
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
greenwichfreepress.com
Yale to Pay $308K to Resolve Allegations of Violations of Controlled Substances Act
Yale University, on behalf of Yale Medicine and the Yale Fertility Center, has entered into a civil settlement agreement with the federal government in which it will pay a total of $308,250 to resolve allegations that it violated civil provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. The announcement was made on...
NewsTimes
IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
darienite.com
What If You Could Take a Train to Mystic and Make a Quick Connection to the Casinos?
Imagine taking a train — a one-seat ride — all the way from Grand Central Terminal to the sandy shores of Mystic. Or connecting there for a quick run up to the Indian casinos. Such a thing should be possible and may yet happen — if Shore Line...
Comments / 0