Reports of damage along the South Carolina coast came before Hurricane Ian's second U.S. landfall, near Georgetown .

The end of the Pawleys Island pier collapsed and was floating south around 1:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the Pawleys Island Police Department.

The hurricane also destroyed part of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach, according to posts on social media. The pier, which was 985 feet long, was built in the early 1950s.

Water rushed over the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk early Friday afternoon.

At Arcadian Shores near Atlantic Beach, between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, video showed storm surge quickly inundating seaside recreation areas.

Garden City Beach, where streets near the Garden City Pier flood with relatively little rain, was significantly flooded.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Hurricane Ian damages piers near Myrtle Beach on separate ends of the Grand Strand