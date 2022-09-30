ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Hurricane Ian damages piers near Myrtle Beach on separate ends of the Grand Strand

By Macon Atkinson, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucJ2E_0iH8Fq4q00

Reports of damage along the South Carolina coast came before Hurricane Ian's second U.S. landfall, near Georgetown .

The end of the Pawleys Island pier collapsed and was floating south around 1:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the Pawleys Island Police Department.

The hurricane also destroyed part of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach, according to posts on social media. The pier, which was 985 feet long, was built in the early 1950s.

NEW: Cherry Grove Fishing Pier to return 'bigger and better'

Water rushed over the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk early Friday afternoon.

At Arcadian Shores near Atlantic Beach, between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, video showed storm surge quickly inundating seaside recreation areas.

Garden City Beach, where streets near the Garden City Pier flood with relatively little rain, was significantly flooded.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Hurricane Ian damages piers near Myrtle Beach on separate ends of the Grand Strand

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
myhorrynews.com

'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

Paul Papp predicted the development boom would reach Party Pines Road in UCLA — Upper Conway, Lower Aynor. “Conway’s coming to the country,” he would say. The Papps have lived off this dirt road for three decades-plus. There they ride four-wheelers and occasionally find deer stealing cucumbers from their garden. Sometimes teenagers joyride or leave an occasional empty Mad Dog 20/20 bottle floating in a ditch.
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Pier#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Grand Strand#Travel Destinations#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Hurricane Ian#Arcadia
WBTW News13

Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
actionnews5.com

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decals

A two year parking decal for personal vehicles and motorcylces can now be purchased by residents in Myrtle Beach. The decals are only available to the residents who live within city limits. Listed Below is what’s needed to acquire a decal:. An up to date South Carolina vehicle registration...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
iheart.com

Former Winds of Fortune blows ashore in SC during Ian

'Holden Beach Seafood's, shrimp boat, the Shayna Michelle (formerly the Winds of Fortune), and crew were trying to make their way back home to Holden Beach, NC before Hurricane Ian made it to our coast. However, Thursday evening, they were stranded about two miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach with engine issues. The coast guard was able to save the crew by helicopter but there was no way to get the boat to safety. The crew was taken to the hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released. Eventually, and in the middle of Hurricane Ian's arrival, the Shayna Michelle washed up near the Mystic Sea in Myrtle Beach. Help us get her off the shore and back catching those amazing local shrimp that we all love!'
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe

Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
CONWAY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy