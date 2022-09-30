Read full article on original website
Buying opportunity before Fed pivot: Silver price is going to $500, U.S. dollar will crash - Robert Kiyosaki
(Kitco News) In another message to his followers, best-selling author of 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki said it is time to use the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance to buy more gold, silver and Bitcoin. As the Fed gets ready to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points for...
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett.
Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation...
Fed knows how to fight inflation, will seek to do so 'gently' -Daly
Oct 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them, even as it tries to find the "gentlest" way to do so. There is "a lot"...
Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman
(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
Gold SWOT: Gold rebounded last week after the Bank of England restarted its pandemic-era bond buying program.
The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 4.90%, on what looks to be a firmer picture for precious metals recently. Palladium production was already restrained with recent flooding near the Stillwater mine, and this week the South African miners warned of possible supply issues related to power availability.
With so many gold and silver bears, it doesn't take much to trigger a short squeeze
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Although there are risks that the U.S. dollar could push precious metal prices lower, analysts note that Monday's...
The important business reason behind ESG - Triple Flag Precious Metals' Shaun Usmar
(Kitco News) - Despite environmental social governance (ESG) finding less favor with some due to the current energy crunch, good miners will continue to embrace the framework in order to maintain standing in the communities where they operate, said Triple Flags Precious Metals CEO Shaun Usmar. Last month Usmar spoke...
Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge
Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a...
Goldman says reported OPEC+ output cuts reinforce its bullish oil view
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a production cut under consideration by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies was justified by the sharp decline in oil prices from recent highs and supported its bullish view. OPEC+ is discussing output cuts of more than 1...
Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
Bank of Japan discussed inflation risks in subtle shift in board debate
TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Broadening price rises in Japan prompted some central bank policymakers to warn last month that inflation may overshoot expectations, highlighting the challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces in justifying ultra-low interest rates. One board member went as far as saying the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must...
Nasdaq futures hobbled by Tesla weakness
Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq futures were pulled lower on Monday by a fall in Tesla shares after the electric vehicle-maker failed to meet quarterly delivery targets, although the other two main indexes were headed for a positive start to the quarter. At 06:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were...
Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
Sterling climbs after tax plan reversal, dollar also weaker against other major currencies
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against the dollar on Monday after Britain reversed a plan to cut the highest rate of income tax, and the dollar was also down against other major currencies. The pound rose against the dollar after media reports of the u-turn to its...
