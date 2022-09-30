ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Businesses will fight to keep margins – Liberty Gold’s Cal Everett on why the Fed needs to be tough

Steep interest rate hikes are hard on commodities and the markets, but the move is necessary, said Liberty Gold CEO Cal Everett.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Fed knows how to fight inflation, will seek to do so 'gently' -Daly

Oct 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said the U.S. central bank has the tools and the knowledge to bring down high inflation, and will use them, even as it tries to find the "gentlest" way to do so. There is "a lot"...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Follow-through price gains in gold, silver give bulls momentum

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, with gold scoring a three-week high and silver a three-month high. Bulls are showing important follow-through buying strength Tuesday, after Monday’s solid gains, to suggest more upside for both metals in the near term. December gold was last up $11.60 at $1,713.70 and December silver was up $0.206 at $20.79.
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. households to sell $100 billion worth of stocks next year, says Goldman

(Kitco News) Despite a positive start to the fourth quarter, households could sell $100 billion worth of equities next year, according to Goldman Sachs. "Rising rates are causing a shift in investor mindsets from TINA (`There Is No Alternative') to TARA (`There Are Reasonable Alternatives'), indicating a weakening outlook for equity demand going forward," Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy David Kostin said in a note. "We expect households to sell $100 billion in equities in 2023."
MARKETS
kitco.com

Safe-haven buying boosts gold, silver prices sharply higher

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are posting strong gains in midday U.S. trading Monday. Silver is...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Wall Street futures climb 1% as Treasury yields retreat

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures rose more than 1% on Tuesday as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the demand for stocks, with investors waiting for more economic data to gauge the monetary tightening path. Data on job openings and factory orders will be in focus after...
STOCKS
kitco.com

This is why copper demand will continue to grow - Paul Harbidge

Paul Harbidge, CEO of Faraday Copper discusses the applications and growing use cases for copper with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc....
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
MARKETS
kitco.com

U.S. manufacturing nearly brakes; price pressures abating

WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted amid aggressive interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve to cool demand and tame inflation. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Monday also showed a...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2033

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its press-release, the company reported an increase in proven and probable gold mineral reserves from the 2021...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Bank of Japan discussed inflation risks in subtle shift in board debate

TOKYO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Broadening price rises in Japan prompted some central bank policymakers to warn last month that inflation may overshoot expectations, highlighting the challenge Governor Haruhiko Kuroda faces in justifying ultra-low interest rates. One board member went as far as saying the Bank of Japan (BOJ) must...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Nasdaq futures hobbled by Tesla weakness

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq futures were pulled lower on Monday by a fall in Tesla shares after the electric vehicle-maker failed to meet quarterly delivery targets, although the other two main indexes were headed for a positive start to the quarter. At 06:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were...
STOCKS
kitco.com

Nasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Tuesday, powered by megacap growth and technology stocks as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, while Twitter Inc jumped on reports Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer for the social media firm. If gains hold, the...
STOCKS

