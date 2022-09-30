ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chathamcommunique.com

Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside

Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more more Pittsburgh food news

Condado declared October National Taco Month with a list of new food and drink items. The winner of Best Taco and Best Gluten-Free Menu in Pittsburgh City Paper’s 2022 Best of Pittsburgh Readers’ Poll launched its $5 Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco, made with sriracha butter chicken, Thai coconut basil sauce, rice, Roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and pickled red onions. Customers will also find Stuffed Pepper Queso with homemade chorizo, Smoky's Nachos, Loaded Tots, and a new take on mac & cheese. New drinks include the Harvest Pear margarita, the Cranberry Sauced drink with El Jimador Reposado, and the Rosemary Paloma. The items will stay on the menu through Jan. 5, 2023. Download the Condado Rewards app in October to earn a free taco.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts of the week: Oct. 3-9

Animal Scream & Zack Keim. Fri., Oct. 7. 9 p.m. brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com. If you’ve been missing the now-defunct local band 1,2,3, never fear. When the group decided to go their separate ways in 2014, one-half of 1,2,3 — Chad Monticue and Josh Sickels — felt the draw to continue to make music together. Monticue and Sickels new, moodier musical venture, Animal Scream, performs at a show with indie Zack Keim.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Back to the Foodture Is Planning a Sequel In Uptown With Plans For More

Eddie Barnz and Angel Magwood don’t need a DeLorean-brand time machine; they’re happy living in the present. The husband-and-wife team own Back to the Foodture at 2667 E. Carson St., the first Black-owned company in the SouthSide Works development. Now their second location in Uptown is about to open by the middle of this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Clyde's serves up magical sandwiches and commentary on life after prison

Director Monteze Freeland, along with the cast and creative team of City Theatre’s newest production, has taken great care to respect Clyde’s, the creation of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. Although Nottage’s characters are fictional, in Clyde’s, running now through Sun., Oct. 16 at City Theatre’s South Side mainstage, they face the very real obstacles of life after prison.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hurricane Ian: Pittsburgh native living in Fort Myers begins cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh native now living in Fort Myers, Florida, is cleaning up after Hurricane Ian slammed the area. Anthony Roman lives about 20 miles inland and has resided in Fort Myers for 15 years. The Pittsburgh native came back to his home after the storm to see inches of mud inside and water damage up to 4 feet off the floor.  He has spent the last two days cleaning out his home along the Intracoastal Waterway. In his backyard, furniture was tossed around and his pool water looks more like wastewater.  Roman's house, just like the neighborhood, is going to take time to get back to normal.  And like so many other people in Fort Myers, Roman is without drinkable water and power. But he realizes that his house can be repaired and things can be replaced. He realizes how fortunate he is compared to those who lost everything.  
FORT MYERS, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale

The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

BoxHeart Gallery highlights "Cuba’s top artists" with Del Caimán group show

The Caimán is a relative of the alligator, known to prowl through the Caribbean rivers of Central and South America, its ridged back cutting through the river. The new BoxHeart Gallery group exhibition, Del Caimán: With Eyes of Stone and Water, takes its name from the fearsome creature to explore the new and storied legacies of Cuban art.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

M-29 outfall on Monongahela River undergoes improvement project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The M-29 outfall on the Monongahela River recently got a facelift.The M-29 combined sewer outfall structure on the river looks "understated," according to Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials. But don't let its size fool you. They say its job is huge.It protects our public health and the communities it serves from flooding and backups while improving the quality of our rivers. This new structure, which replaces the 130-year-old one, has a 4,000-pound flap gate that will help reduce the frequency of that river water backflow.In a typical year, that flap gate will stop about 60 million gallons of water from going into the interceptors. The outfall collects stormwater and sewage from the Four Mile Run watershed which encompasses Schenley Park and several neighborhoods, including Greenfield, Hazelwood, Oakland, Squirrel Hill and Four Mile Run.The project cost close to $5 million and is considered essential. The investment project was partially funded by Allegheny County Sanitary Authority.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

Heyward House brings ‘Craig’s Closet’ to 10 local schools

Steelers team captain Cameron Heyward has never forgotten stories about his father’s experiences when he arrived at Pitt to play football. Craig “Ironhead” Heyward was one of six siblings growing up in a single-parent household. Money was tight, and he owned just one suit to meet the formal wear requirement for Pitt Panthers on game days. Cam knew how that made his dad feel. So through a partnership between the Heyward House foundation and Sport Clips, he helped developed a program called Craig’s Closet to provide high school boys access to new and gently used dress clothes at no cost.
PITTSBURGH, PA

