Baltimore, MD

Tri-City Herald

Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble

The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?

The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Tri-City Herald

When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Owings Mills#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Achilles
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 5 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10

Oddsmakers are less confident in NFL home teams in Week 5 than in previous weeks with SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest featuring a card listing only six home teams as the betting favorite among the 10-game slate. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout

After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders

The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti

The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
DENVER, CO

