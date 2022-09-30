ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man sentenced to 5 years in jail for meth trafficking

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Swoyersville man was sentenced Monday for conspiring with others to distribute meth throughout Luzerne County in 2020. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 30-year-old Michael Marchese was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Police: Drug dealer charged in overdose death of Hawley man

LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A Lake Ariel man is facing multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and drug delivery resulting in death, after a man he sold heroin and fentanyl to died of an overdose. According to the complaint, 31-year-old William Henry Motz is facing charges for the...
HAWLEY, PA
WOLF

Police seek to identify suspect in Pocono Twp. car theft

POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a body shop in Monroe County on Monday. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, officers responded to "Advanced Collision" in Pocono Township for a report of vehicle theft. An initial...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
Kingston, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, PA
WOLF

Man arrested, drugs seized during search of Hazleton home

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police seized a variety of drugs and related items during an arrest in Hazleton this morning. According to the Hazleton City Police Department, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 500 block of West Maple Street around 6 AM Monday.
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

DA: Monroe County woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office, Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say is wanted on charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin. Officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Kathleen Marie Ellis, may be residing...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

State Police continue to investigate 1973 cold case

LA PLUME TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore are continuing their investigation into the 49-year-old missing person case of Sandra Hopler. Hopler was reported missing from Keystone College in La Plume, PA on September 29, 1973, and was last seen in Scranton, PA. She was 18 years old at the time of her disappearance.
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Missing woman found dead inside Conyngham Twp. home

CONYNGHAM TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing from Luzerne County on Monday was found dead inside her home. State Police in Shickshinny issued a release stating that 75-year-old Leona Sherrick hadn't been seen or heard from since last Thursday. Hours later, PSP canceled the missing person...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Barrett
WOLF

PSP search for missing 15-year-old girl

LEHIGH TWP, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Honesdale are searching for a teenage girl they say has been missing since Saturday, October 1st. Jillian Dunaway, 15, ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland around 11 PM on Saturday, according to troopers.
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA
WOLF

Harveys Lake contractor charged with two counts felony theft

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — 62-year-old contractor Jerry Brown of Harveys Lake has been charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly taking materials from former client, Manny Santayana’s property. Santayana came forward in June with allegations of preferential treatment against the Harveys Lake zoning officer,...
HARVEYS LAKE, PA
WOLF

Missing Shickshinny woman found

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Update 3:15 PM: Police have located Sherrick. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ State Police in Shickshinny are searching for 75-year-old Leona Sherrick. Sherrick is described as a white female, 5'5", 200 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last spoken to on 9/29/22 and has not...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Felony Charges#Violent Crime#Kingston Police
WOLF

Coffee with a Cop event with Hazleton Police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday was the annual Coffee with a Cop event. It's a day for Hazelton Police to interact with the community and build relations. Police can showcase new equipment to the public and answer any questions or concerns the community might have. There's even a...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Woman dies in hospital over a month after car accident

LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Over a month after a Mahoning Township crash, an 80-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Muhlenberg. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, Patricia Rodenbach, of Lehighton, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 30th. Her cause of death is multiple traumatic injuries due to a motor vehicle collision.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WOLF

Deadly fire in West Scranton kills one person

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Update 10/3/22: The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim as 63-year-old Gerard K. McGuire. He died from excessive smoke inhalation during Saturday night's fire. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A deadly fire in West Scranton killed 1 person last night. Firefighters said that the call came in...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Woman killed after car leaves roadway, hits porch of house

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A female driver was killed when she lost control of her vehicle, exited the roadway, and hit a front porch before coming to a stop against a tree, according to Skook News. It happened on Saturday afternoon in Hubley Township. The driver was pronounced...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

I-81 lane closure in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One lane of I-81 in lower Luzerne County will be closed for the remainder of the day due to bridge repair work. According to PennDOT, a lane has been shut down at mile marker 142 near Hazleton as crews perform bridge repairs. The closure is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick

BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Gravestone Manor opens for 2022 spooky season

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One of Pennsylvania’s most immersive Halloween experiences--Gravestone Manor-- returned on Friday night. It's located at the Trion Warehouse on Highway 315 in Plains. The attraction has a theater with elaborate scenes and effects. This year's show is about an abandoned campground with...
PLAINS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy