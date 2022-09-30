SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Swoyersville man was sentenced Monday for conspiring with others to distribute meth throughout Luzerne County in 2020. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 30-year-old Michael Marchese was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.

