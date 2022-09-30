Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
Cowboys Trending: A Rarity for Ezekiel Elliott and Running Game in Win Over Washington
There have been few, if any, certainties when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys in the new century, but the combined prescience of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the rushers' room often ensures at least a profitable day on the ground. Often for the Cowboys, that's a necessity rather...
Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Cowboys ‘DOOMSDAY’ Defense ‘Special’? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He’ll Know
Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn has been a part of some of incredible teams during his time in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, he coached in three Super Bowls and has stared greatness square in the face. Now four weeks into this season, he could be looking at greatness...
Tomlin: Von Miller Is an ‘Alien Visiting From Another Planet’
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke to media on Tuesday to announce the team’s new QB1, Kenny Pickett, and also previewed the team’s upcoming matchup against the Bills on Sunday. When talking about how the Steelers are preparing for the tough matchup on Sunday, Tomlin specifically mentioned paying attention...
CBS’s Mics Hear Rodgers Drop F-Bomb
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The passage of time can bring wisdom and patience. During training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he had grown a “little gentler” when it comes to dealing with mistakes. But the fire still burns hot, as tight end Tyler Davis...
When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up
For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
The Seahawks’ defense was so bad Geno Smith had to beat it AND Detroit’s. Oh, the issues.
The only way the Seahawks’ defense could have been more absent and ineffective is if they had all stayed home. The defenders who played but did not perform Sunday at Ford Field in Michigan made Seattle history. Thanks to Geno Smith and the offense, the Seahawks allowed the most...
Pelicans Have Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum On First Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have listed Brandon Ingram (toe) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the injury report leading into the team's first preseason game on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Regardless, ticket prices for the exhibition going for up to three times their face value due to the anticipation surrounding Zion Williamson's first NBA game in 519 days.
Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout
After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
3 Sobering Takeaways from Broncos’ 32-23 Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos were man-handled by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, falling 32-23. The heretofore winless Raiders were so motivated to play the Broncos, they took out three of their best players in the process, nearly. Broncos running back Javonte Williams is done for the year, rush linebacker Randy...
Las Vegas Raiders Divine Deablo On Fire for Silver and Black
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense is beginning to emerge after four games in the 2022 NFL regular season. With several veteran stars such as Maxx Crosby and Denzel Perryman, it is a loaded unit of young players that have made the future look very bright. One of those young...
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders sit at 0-3 on the season but currently own a four-game winning streak over the Broncos. If the Broncos are going to put this wounded animal out of its misery, they'll need as many of...
