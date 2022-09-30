Read full article on original website
Good Day Good Dog: Wishbone!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. This is Wishbone. He’s a 3-month-old terrier mix. He is playful, friendly and trainable. We also have 2 other pups about the same age. 1. Tuesday the 4th is the annual feast of St. Frances. This is the traditional blessing of animals. We will have a blessing of the Shelter at 1:00 pm. Everyone is invited.
End Zone Team of the Week: Muleshoe Mules
MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Mules are the End Zone Team of the Week after beating previously undefeated Brownfield 39-37. Four years ago, Muleshoe had a winless season, but now this team has won five in a row including wins over Friona, Tulia & Abernathy. Muleshoe is 5-1 for...
Tuesday morning top stories: LFR releases information on south Lubbock apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,. The Lubbock Fire Rescue has released its preliminary findings on what started a south Lubbock apartment fire. The fire began just before 3 p.m. and was escalated to a two-alarm fire about 30 minutes later. LFR stated maintenance was replacing an air...
Texas Tech soccer shakes the Sooners
NORMAN, Oklahoma (KCBD) - Powered by a pair of first-half goals, Texas Tech downed Oklahoma, 2-1, to close out the Red Raiders first road swing inside Big 12 play Sunday afternoon at John Crain Field. Ashleigh Williams and Hannah Anderson proved to be the difference makers, netting both of Tech’s...
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
Cooler weather for the week ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunny skies and a nice afternoon high of 81 degrees in Lubbock. As we look ahead to the remainder of the week there is a chance of rain and some cooler temperatures. Clouds will increase over the South Plains beginning Tuesday and stay with us through...
Cooler with a chance of rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We remain on track for a slight cool down, but also a chance of rain. At least a slight chance of rain. Here’s the latest. Sprinkles are possible this morning. Otherwise the day begins partly cloudy with a slight chill. Lows again in the 50s.
3 vehicle crash on Slaton Road near S Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around 5:15 p.m. LFR and LPD received a call about a three-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Slaton Road near S Loop 289. The vehicles involved are described as a red Jeep, a black Ford truck, and a tan Chevy Silverado. As of now, no...
Monday morning top stories: Disney blocks programming on Dish and Sling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. Media titan Disney is blocking its content from Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV. Many people in the U.S. do not have access to Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets. Disney stated Dish and Sling refused...
LP&L hosting Public Power Week celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is hosting an event to celebrate Public Power Week. The celebration will kick off at 1 p.m. today and last until 4 p.m. at Spirit Ranch at 701 Regis St. Members of the Lubbock community are encouraged to join LP&L for refreshments,...
Man in custody following 2017 MCIU investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 45-year-old man is in custody, charged in a 2017 hit-and-run, following years of investigative work by LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit. 45-year-old Ruben Gabriel Castillo was taken into custody in Bexar County on October 4, 2022, on charges of failing to stop and...
Voter registration deadline is October 11
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-registered voters have until October 11, 2022, to register in order to participate in the upcoming elections. For the pending midterm elections, the occupants of seven state seats will be chosen: one of three seats on the Railroad Commission, Texas Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and of course, Governor of Texas. Which has thus far been a hotly contested race between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke.
Wayland awarded almost $3 million to enhance Hispanic student support
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist University will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Education during the next five years to ensure the academic success of Hispanic and low-income, first-generation students. The Title V grant will fund “Pioneering Greater Access for Hispanic Students through Enhanced Student...
Lubbock teen indicted on assault charges, reportedly attacked another inmate
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a teen on assault charges after allegedly beating another inmate in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. The altercation, involving 17-year-old Gregorio Martinez and another juvenile inmate, was captured on security footage, according to a police report. Police stated the...
Smyer ISD named National Blue Ribbon School by U.S. Department of Education
SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - Teaching through a pandemic wasn’t easy, but Smyer ISD made it look that way. Its students’ test scores improved after a rocky 2020 school year. Mike Schaap, the secondary principal in Smyer, says his teachers were going above and beyond to keep students engaged during the lockdown.
3 teens arrested after man found dead in vehicle parked in alley, possibly died from blunt force trauma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have located 16-year-old murder suspect Steven Tobias Salazar and he has been taken into custody. Police stated he was a threat to the public. The teen was wanted in connection to the Sept. 27 murder of 50-year-old Robert Stewart. Officers were called to the...
