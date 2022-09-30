LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-registered voters have until October 11, 2022, to register in order to participate in the upcoming elections. For the pending midterm elections, the occupants of seven state seats will be chosen: one of three seats on the Railroad Commission, Texas Comptroller, Agriculture Commissioner, Land Commissioner, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and of course, Governor of Texas. Which has thus far been a hotly contested race between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO