ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Parks and Recreation Department Releases Fall Program Guide

Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its fall program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, team sports, Nature Center programming, volunteer opportunities and more.

The guide will be included in the Sunday, October 2 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star, and a downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Copies are also available for free at the following locations:

For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events October 3 through 9

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from October 3 through 9:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 30

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 33 with 29 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 4 from other communities (one on a ventilator). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portions of Two Streets to Close October 3

Portions of two streets will close beginning Monday, October 3. 14th Street from “O” to “N” streets will be closed for private utility line installation. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured during this work. The sidewalk on the west side will be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 14.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Encouraged to Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 27th Street Now Closed

The northbound lane of South 27th Street from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street is now closed for emergency water main repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via the southbound lane of South 27th...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Basketball Court Mural Project Event Rescheduled to October 5

The Project Backboard mural recognition event originally scheduled for September 27 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 5. The free event, hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Antelope Park basketball courts located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

FitLot Fitness Park Dedication set for September 27

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 27 at Woods Park, 32nd and “N” streets. Representatives from AARP, BikeLNK, and City of Lincoln will be present. Designed for all ages and abilities,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Shares LPD Independent Workplace Assessment Results

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City officials today thanked the 21st Century Policing Solutions (21CP) for its thorough workplace assessment of the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) and discussed efforts for continued improvement of the department. “To support our law enforcement professionals and the excellent service they provide to our city,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#Nature Center Programming#The Lincoln Journal Star#Aging Partners
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | N 65th St & Madison Ave

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in a residence near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a call of a check welfare where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male deceased inside.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to mid-yellow as key indicators remain steady or are showing improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25

Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Mopac Trail to be Narrowed Beginning September 19

The north lane of the Mopac Trail between Sycamore Drive and about Glenwood Circle is now closed until October 17 for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south half of the trail will remain open during the project. Trail users are advised to proceed with caution through the narrowed area and obey traffic control signs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Homicide | NW 12th & W Bond

On Wednesday September 28, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz of Lincoln. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department initiated a homicide investigation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set for September

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events in September. The schedule is as follows:. Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet. Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Results

In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home Football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office resulted in the following violations for the first three home football games:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present July 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for July 2022 to Technology Support Specialist II Michelle Zuhlke of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision | SW 19th & West O Streets

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 2:26 PM, a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was travelling westbound on West O Street. Witnesses reported that at approximately SW 19th Street a white Hyundai Sedan pulled onto West O Street in front of the motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle, a 45...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 27th Street Utility Work to Begin September 20

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine to “T” streets...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Polley Music Library Anniversary Celebration Set For September 18

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites residents to an afternoon of performances celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Polley Music Library, Sunday, September 18. The free event runs from 1 to 4 p.m., on the second floor of Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St. Residents are reminded that downtown parking is free on Sundays.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy