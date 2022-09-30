Parks and Recreation Department Releases Fall Program Guide

The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its fall program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, team sports, Nature Center programming, volunteer opportunities and more.

The guide will be included in the Sunday, October 2 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star, and a downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Copies are also available for free at the following locations:

Parks and Recreation administration offices, 3131 "O" St., Suite 300

Recreation centers listed at parks.lincoln.ne.gov

Aging Partners locations listed at aging.lincoln.ne.gov

Lincoln City Libraries listed at lincolnlibraries.org

Lincoln City Golf Courses listed at lincolncitygolf.org

Grocery store newspaper racks in 15 locations throughout Lincoln

For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.