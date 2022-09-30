Parks and Recreation Department Releases Fall Program Guide
The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its fall program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, team sports, Nature Center programming, volunteer opportunities and more.
The guide will be included in the Sunday, October 2 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star, and a downloadable version is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Copies are also available for free at the following locations:
- Parks and Recreation administration offices, 3131 "O" St., Suite 300
- Recreation centers listed at parks.lincoln.ne.gov
- Aging Partners locations listed at aging.lincoln.ne.gov
- Lincoln City Libraries listed at lincolnlibraries.org
- Lincoln City Golf Courses listed at lincolncitygolf.org
- Grocery store newspaper racks in 15 locations throughout Lincoln
For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
