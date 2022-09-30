ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development

HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
HADDAM, CT
Register Citizen

All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign

WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
WALLINGFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds

TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades

STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
STRATFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensary#Medical Marijuana#Medicinal Marijuana#Cannabis Dispensary#The Zoning Commission
Register Citizen

Bridgeport opted out of discounted Sound on Sound tix for locals

BRIDGEPORT — After attending both days of the inaugural Sound on Sound music festival that drew big acts and huge crowds to Seaside Park, Gemeem Davis had an idea how to entice more residents like herself to attend the major event next September — provide them discounted tickets.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportlocal.com

“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement

The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs

BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.

Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools

WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
WILTON, CT
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy