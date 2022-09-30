Read full article on original website
Scovil Hoe Factory in Higganum center slated for mixed-use development
HADDAM — A developer has proposed to repurpose a late 19th-century manufacturing site on Candlewood Hill Road into a commercial destination that would boost the town's revitalization effort, one official says. Farmington-based Parker Benjamin submitted an application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a mixed-use development at the...
Norwalk Council greenlights marijuana in city, ball moves to P&Z
NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members have approved a cannabis ordinance for the city along party lines. Leaders said it’s “just a beginning,” as results from its implementation will be reviewed as time marches along and revisions will be made accordingly. The sole no vote came...
All 5 Wallingford parks commissioners resign
WALLINGFORD — All five members of the town's Parks and Recreation Commission have resigned after feeling they have been bypassed, ignored and hamstrung by town officials, some said. Last week, the final two members of the commission — Chairman Jason Michael and Vice Chairman Michael Savenelli — submitted a...
Failing septic systems in heart of Brookfield to get aid with $500K grant for sewer line
BROOKFIELD — A long sought-after sewer extension project is poised to move forward after town officials received word last month they would earn a state grant to support the work. The $500,000 grant awarded under the state’s Small Town Assistance Program, STEAP, is meant to help fund the connection...
Glenbrook Community Center's future 'in limbo' after Stamford mayor backs down on affordable housing plan
STAMFORD — After months of debate and pushback from residents, Mayor Caroline Simmons yanked a proposed sale that would have led to the redevelopment of the closed Glenbrook Community Center as an income-restricted apartment building. The Board of Representatives was slated to vote on the proposal Monday night, a...
Torrington's Warner Theatre, other businesses land grants from federal funds
TORRINGTON — More local businesses and organizations are set to receive grants from the city's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, as officials planned another round of grant-giving this week. The ARPA Committee, led by Northwest CT Community Foundation's Julia Scharnberg, chose recipients for its Facade and Building...
For Sale: One of City's Older Buildings in Older Plaza Likely to have New Owner as Change Set for Future
Back on Sept. 6, Vast Holdings, LLC received preliminary plat approval from the Bridgeport Planning Commission to subdivide property at The Square @ Bridgeport. Today, it is possible that final approval will be given. The matter became secondary in nature when Scott Werdebaugh, who represented the LLC at the meeting,...
Stratford awarded $6 million for new Main Street upgrades
STRATFORD — The town has been awarded $6.4 million in state funding for the second phase of a years-long effort to upgrade the streetscapes that run through downtown. Town Planner Susmitha Attota said the funds will cover the cost of implementing the town’s “Complete Streets” plan along a nearly one mile-long stretch of Main Street between Barnum and Windsor avenues.
DOT to reconfigure Middletown's dangerous, crash-heavy Route 9 on-ramps
MIDDLETOWN — After more than a decade of planning, the state Department of Transportation will begin work to reconfigure the Route 17 on-ramp to northbound Route 9 to improve safety, aiming to reduce the high number of crashes at the interchange. The project has become a priority of the...
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
Bridgeport opted out of discounted Sound on Sound tix for locals
BRIDGEPORT — After attending both days of the inaugural Sound on Sound music festival that drew big acts and huge crowds to Seaside Park, Gemeem Davis had an idea how to entice more residents like herself to attend the major event next September — provide them discounted tickets.
“The Unit”: Westport Officers to Fight Traffic Issues after Community Outcry for Enforcement
The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.
Bridgeport may cut police, other union health costs
BRIDGEPORT — The city has been grappling with recruiting and keeping police officers, an issue the force's union and Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia have for months argued is at least in part the result of high health care premiums. And although both sides are mum on the slow-going police...
Thousands of apartments could be built near Stamford’s train station. Here's why.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Stamford Zoning Board this past week unanimously approved the final section of a comprehensive rezoning project that covers Mill River Park and much of the area surrounding the Stamford Transportation Center. Two previous sections of the transportation center...
'I’m going to die right now': Why West Hartford pedestrians feel unsafe and how town is responding
WEST HARTFORD — In the days following the vehicular death of a pedestrian in West Hartford Center, Kerri Provost took to her blog with a critical take on the town’s pedestrian and bike safety track record. “I went hard on West Hartford,” said Provost, a Hartford resident who...
Stratford, Shelton ranked among best small cities in U.S.
Conn. (WTNH) — Large cities bring the nightlife and excitement to a state, but there’s something about smaller cities that keep people coming back. A new report via WalletHub, which looked at the best small cities in America, ranked Stratford and Shelton in the top 10 percentile. More than 1,300 cities were compared with populations […]
Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, popular chocolate shop in Ridgefield, to move to larger location
RIDGEFIELD — For 10 years, Deborah Ann Backes, co-owner of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe on 381 Main St., wanted to be able to make cakes from her shop but she didn't have the space do to so. In a few weeks, however, that will change, when she relocates the business into a larger space in town, at 409 Main St.
Wilton BOE chairwoman defends $1.45M for instructional coaches in schools
WILTON — Allocating $1.45 million for instructional coaches in the schools was a topic of frequent discussion and even contention during the last school budget deliberations, but Board of Education Chair Deb Low is emphasizing their efficacy and need ahead of the upcoming budget. While the Board of Finance...
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Stamford's 'That's Amore' Italian festival starts Oct. 8 in Mill River Park
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Look to Mill River Park this weekend to get your pizza and pasta fix. The "That's Amore" Italian Street Festival, presented by the Italian Center of Stamford, is going on this weekend from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9. The event is promoting "food, music and fun for the entire family." This is the first time the event has gone on in two years due to the pandemic.
