The Westport Police Department announced today that it will be establishing a Traffic Safety Unit (the “Unit”) in early October. The Unit’s sole focus will be to mitigate the traffic related issues affecting the Westport community. This will include targeted motor vehicle enforcement on our area roadways with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving. Additionally, the officers in the Unit will host educational programs and forums where members of the community can meet with the Unit officers to share their concerns.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO