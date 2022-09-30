Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
Central Illinois Proud
‘Nobody wants to pull the trigger’: Peoria Police Chief responds to officer-related shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria Monday night. Just after 10 p.m. Monday Night, Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria. Police closed part of MacArthur Highway and McBean Street due to this incident. The Peoria Police Department, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, AMT, and Peoria Fire were all on the scene. It has now been confirmed that it was a police officer-involved shooting, and that one person is dead.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Canton teen located
UPDATE (3:20 p.m.) — According to a Canton Police Facebook post, Schappaugh has been located and has been returned home. CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Tuesday. According to a Canton police Facebook post, 13-year-old Pierre...
Central Illinois Proud
Heyworth man arrested for May hotel robbery
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a months-long investigation, there has been an arrest made for a robbery at the Eastland Suites on May 29. Heyworth man Robert Eldridge, 47, was indicted on Friday, Sept. 30 for his role in the robbery. There is no bond information for Eldridge because he is currently in the custody of the Illinois Department on Corrections on unrelated felony charges.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist hurt badly in Peoria crash
PEORIA, Ill. — An incident involving a badly injured bicyclist hit by a car at a Peoria intersection remains under investigation by Peoria Police. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the cyclist was hit at approximately 12:01 a.m. Saturday while riding in an area near Wisconsin and Wilcox.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
1470 WMBD
One person dead in officer-involved shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 10:12 p.m. Monday near Martin Luther King Park on the city’s south side. Upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person. Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Cars appear to crash head-on, injuring two in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are hurt following a vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday at a busy Peoria intersection. Images from IDOT traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show two cars had collided head-on near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.
25newsnow.com
59-year-old man identified after fatal officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: (8:50 p.m. Tuesday) - Peoria police chief Eric Echevarria said late Tuesday that officers responded to several reports of shots fired Monday evening, when they encountered an armed man, later identified as Samuel Richmond. Four officers fired on him, killing Richmond. “Mr. Richmond was armed with a firearm and...
25newsnow.com
City of Pekin to receive law enforcement support grants
PEKIN (25 News Now) - The City of Pekin is receiving $10,833 in federal grants for law enforcement support, according to U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (IL-17) “Ensuring our local law enforcement officials have the tools and resources necessary to keep themselves and our communities safe is essential,” she said. “I’m glad to see federal funds coming to the Pekin Police Department that will improve technical support for officers and upgrade outdated equipment.”
1470 WMBD
Juvenile stabbed during Friday night fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was taken to the hospital Friday night after allegedly being stabbed by another juvenile. Peoria Police say they were called to a hospital around 7:30 P.M., with a juvenile being treated for a stab wound. The juvenile was believed to be involved with what...
1470 WMBD
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
Saturday night shooting in Illinois sends woman to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was sent to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds in Peoria Saturday evening. Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to back-to-back shot spotter alerts of 15 rounds each near the 500 block of W. Columbia Terrace. As they were on the way, officers were notified of an […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood tells us to be very aware of what is inside your child’s Halloween Basket
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Coroner Jamie Harwood sat down with the WMBD This Morning team, and enlightened us on the serious nature of the fentanyl crisis that is spreading throughout the country. Jamie Harwood says that the rainbow fentanyl hasn’t made it’s way to Peoria County yet but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be here soon.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin resident celebrates 100 years
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — You’re never too old to have a celebration. Dorthea Jane Shoch was born on October 3, 1922, and she celebrated her 100th year surrounded by family and friends Monday afternoon. Shoch currently resides at the Cedar Hurst senior living home where she exercises three...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
1470 WMBD
White Bison at Wildlife Prairie Park dies
PEORIA, Ill. — Tatanka, a rare white bison at Wildlife Prairie Park, has died. Park CEO Roberta English says staff noticed the bison didn’t come up for his regular feeding on Saturday, September 24th. Park staff says sluggish behavior is not unusual during mating season as bulls tend to tire easily.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested Saturday on weapons offenses in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday after Bloomington Police heard one or more gunshots while on for patrol in the downtown bar district at around 1:13 a.m. A man later identified as Terry J.A. Powell, 21, of Normal was located near the intersection of East and...
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
