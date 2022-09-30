Read full article on original website
Police: Man’s body found in mobile home
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.
‘I think there were nine gunshots,’ Bounced check alleged cause of confrontation, shooting outside Shawnee hotel
Documents filed in Pottawatomie County District Court show a woman told police Gary Henderson bought a car from her, but the check he used to pay for it bounced and Henderson was “refusing to make it right.”
KOCO
Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
Man arrested after hanging on to back of semi-truck along I-35
A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
KOCO
Person arrested after high-speed chase on I-35 in stolen car
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a suspect they say led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning in a stolen car. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the call started after a driver refused to stop, and authorities learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Authorities said the suspect drove south of the Riverwind Casino in Norman before coming to a stop on I-35.
Choctaw police investigating shooting in neighborhood
Police in Choctaw are asking for the public's help as they search for a shooting suspect.
New details released after man shot by officers in OKC
Authorities are releasing more information about an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
1 Injured; Police Searching For Suspect In SE OKC Shooting
One person was injured, and police are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. near Southeast 15th Street and South High Avenue. One person was shot and transported...
news9.com
Firefighters Rescue Driver Trapped In Wreckage After Oklahoma City Crash
New details on a crash near I-44 and SW 119th where authorities say a driver was pinned under his truck. Firefighters say the truck went off the road into a ravine. This happened Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Crews worked for about 40 minutes to rescue the victim. Firefighters say...
Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”
An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.
KOCO
Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Oklahoma City. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue where a person had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect description...
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested, Bodycam Video Released By Police
Oklahoma City police released a new video on Saturday of a dangerous armed robbery suspect as he refused to surrender. The U.S. Marshals along with officers tracked 57-year-old Roy Hudson to a home in southwest Oklahoma City last week. Police said Hudson was accused of multiple armed robberies across the...
news9.com
Yukon Police Gives 'All Clear' After Discovery Of Suspicious Package At Walmart
UPDATE (5:38 p.m., Sept. 30, 2022): Yukon police said it gave the "all clear" after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon. The package was a backpack found at a Walmart Supercenter near I-40 and Garth Brooks Boulevard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bomb squad did a sweep of the Walmart...
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.
Norman High Student Arrested After Weapon Found In Backpack
A Norman High School student was taken into custody Monday after a weapon was found in their backpack. The school administration said police were immediately notified and police presence at the school will be increased. Officers said they will release more information when it's available.
Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Connection With 2019 Death Of His Ex-Girlfriend
An Oklahoma City man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the 2019 overdose death of his ex-girlfriend. Dylan Richardson is accused of injecting heroin into Macee Grabber and then allowing her to leave with a remainder of drugs that ultimately caused her death. State Attorney General John...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
kswo.com
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
