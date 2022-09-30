ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

KOCO

Police investigate suspicious death as homicide after body found at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a man's body was found over the weekend at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a dead person inside a trailer home near Douglas Boulevard and Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man and attempted to perform live-saving measures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yukon, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Yukon, OK
Crime & Safety
KOCO

Person arrested after high-speed chase on I-35 in stolen car

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a suspect they say led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning in a stolen car. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the call started after a driver refused to stop, and authorities learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Authorities said the suspect drove south of the Riverwind Casino in Norman before coming to a stop on I-35.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for shooting suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a shooting suspect in Oklahoma City. Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue where a person had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspect description...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
APACHE, OK

