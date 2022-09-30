OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities arrested a suspect they say led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 early Tuesday morning in a stolen car. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the call started after a driver refused to stop, and authorities learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Authorities said the suspect drove south of the Riverwind Casino in Norman before coming to a stop on I-35.

