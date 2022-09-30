Share your story with Boston.com. Relief efforts are underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian swept through the state, causing massive destruction and a rising death toll. The worst of the storm may be over, but local officials say residents will have to deal with the aftermath for weeks, if not months. Many Floridians are still without power or clean drinking water and face the challenge of rebuilding their communities out of the wreckage.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO