Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
Battle for Wheeling Comes to Alma Grace McDonough Center as Volleyball Hosts West Liberty
Wheeling, W. Va. - Earlier this season, the annual "Battle for Wheeling" kicked off when the Men's and Women's Soccer teams hosted West Liberty. The rivalry now comes to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for the first time this season when the Wheeling University Volleyball team (11-6, 4-0) hosts West Liberty Tuesday at 7 PM. The Cardinals are coming off a hard-fought battle with Notre Dame College last time out and look to continue their roll in conference play as the calendar changes over to October.
wucardinals.com
First Road Trip of October Takes Women’s Soccer to Charleston
Wheeling, W. Va. - Over the last week, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-6, 4-4) have been enjoying some home cooking at Bishop Schmitt Field. On Wednesday, they will take their first road trip of the new month when they take on The University of Charleston in Charleston, West Virginia at 4 PM. They will be looking to get back to their winning ways after suffering back-to-back losses after winning four straight games the previous two weeks.
wucardinals.com
Yeomans Earns MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Mountain East Conference (MEC) released their annual Players of the Week, presented by The Healthplan, on Tuesday after a big week of action. The Wheeling University Volleyball team was honored when junior Tylah Yeomans was named the MEC's Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She had a big showing on the floor as she helped lead her team to a 3-0 record, including two big conference wins over Alderson Broaddus and Notre Dame College as they moved to 4-0 in MEC North Division play.
wucardinals.com
Porter Penalty Kick Not Enough as Wheeling Falls to West Virginia State
Wheeling, W. Va. – After losing their four-game winning streak last time out, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team looked to bounce back at home when they hosted West Virginia State. The Cardinals picked up a goal on a Penalty Kick in the second half, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Yellow Jackets 4-1. As the first half began, the Cardinals were looking to get the ball on their side of the field. West Virginia State notched the first four shots of the game, butMikayla Yarwood held strong in net with two big saves. The Cardinals came out with their first shot in the game's 11th minute, when Talynn DeBartolo sent one wide right of the net. That shot created a more balanced attack for the rest of the half, with both teams looking for the first opportunity. Kenadee Burgoyne nearly gave Wheeling the lead in the 20th minute, but the shot came down just enough for the Yellow Jackets keeper to make the save. That first goal would follow seven minutes later when Fran Soares-Cupertino scored the first goal to make it a 1-0 Yellow Jackets lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Sitting 10th After Day One of MEC Championships
Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's Golf Championships opened on Monday at the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling Men's Golf team finished the first 18 holes in 10th place, shooting a combined 352 over the event. Two Cardinals finished under the 90 stroke mark as the young team got a chance to show their skills on the big stage of the Conference Championships.
wucardinals.com
Lincicome Leads the Way as Women’s Golf Sits Fourth After Day 1
Avalon Lakes, OH. – Day one of the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Golf Championship kicked off on Monday from the Avalon Lakes Country Club. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team sits fourth after 18 holes of play as they combined to shoot a 349. They sit 24 strokes out of first and are just five strokes behind Davis & Elkins and cracking the top three in the tournament.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Golf Prepares for Title Defense at MEC Women’s Golf Championship
Wheeling, W. Va. – After training all year and preparing at four different invitationals, the time has come for the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women's Golf Championship. The Wheeling University Women's Golf team prepares to defend their 2021 title and looks to go back-to-back when they open tournament play on Monday. After a slow showing at the Ashland Invitational, the Cardinals are looking to bounce back strong as they compete against the best of the best in the conference.
Man dies from injury at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Pittsburgh Police report that one man has died after falling from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium after Sunday’s Steelers-Jets game. They along with EMS at the stadium responded to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. He later passed from his injuries. An […]
RELATED PEOPLE
whby.com
Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/3/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
Tips Needed About Accident Before Green Lake County Fatal Accident. It has been just over a year since a fatal crash on State Highway 23 near Green Lake County Highway W and Sheriff’s officials are still looking for a possible witness. That man driving a red SUV was rear-ended by a black SUV at the intersection of State Highways 23 and 49 minutes before the black SUV was involved in the fatal accident with another SUV. Forty-four-year-old Jessica Knueppel of Sparta, and formerly of Fond du Lac, was charged this past Monday with second degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Fifty-one-year-old Steven La Tour of Appleton was killed in the accident. Meanwhile the man in the red SUV is still out there. Green Lake County Chief Deputy Matt Vande Kolk says he had an Agnesian or SSM Health visitor’s sticker on the window of his car. Vande Kolk says he may be able to provide them with more information for their case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436. You can also text GETTHEM to 847411. Knueppel is free on a $10,000 signature bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled on October 24th. Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
UPMATTERS
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/2/22 Five Hurt In Columbia County Crash
One child and four adults were injured when a vehicle left State Highway 16 west of Columbia County’s Town of Rio and crashed Friday night. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people in the vehicle, more than it was safe to carry. The vehicle ended up in a ditch overturning at least once. All four adults were injured with two of them being flown to the UW-Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. Of the four children in the vehicle, one suffered a very minor injury and was treated at the scene. Sheriff’s officials remind drivers that the use of seat belts and proper child restraints is important in reducing the risk of injury during a crash. A 9-1-1 call reported the crash at 8:34 Friday evening and at the same time a deputy patrolling in the area came across it.
Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town
It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 30, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, September 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
seehafernews.com
Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified
The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
UPMATTERS
Police in Wisconsin looking for suspect who allegedly fired a gun at store clerk
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Green Bay’s east side where a suspect allegedly fired at a store clerk. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on October 3 a suspect went into a Mobil Gas Station and tried to rob it. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m.
Fox11online.com
Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
Comments / 0