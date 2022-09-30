ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry said ‘nasty things’ about Queen Consort Camilla: biographer

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
 4 days ago

A royal biographer says she wrote a new book to show how Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry allegedly mistreated new Queen Consort Camilla.

“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Angela Levin said on the British talk show “Lorraine” on Friday of “Camilla,” which hit bookstores this week.

“One was ‘The Crown,’ which I felt had been really cruel to her, and the other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too.”

Reps for Harry, 38, did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

However, the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with his stepmother has been well-documented in the past.

Writer Tom Bower alleged in his book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” that part of the reason Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, fled the UK was because of “racist” comments Camilla allegedly made about their then-unborn son, Archie.

“According to Harry, someone speculated about what his future child would ‘look like.’ In one version, Camilla remarked, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if your child had ginger Afro hair?’” the author wrote.

Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly left the UK in part because of Camilla. Getty Images
Insiders also claimed in June that Harry was still not a fan of Camilla, 75, because he had not forgotten his late mother Princess Diana’s comments about the queen consort having an affair with his father, King Charles III.

Diana once famously said, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

King Charles III and Camilla married in 2005, nine years after Princess Diana died.

Levin said on “Lorraine” that Charles and Camilla had an uphill battle to fight in order to be together from the start of their relationship because they “knew there would be trouble with his parents,” the Queen and Prince Philip.

At that time, the wife of the heir to the throne had to be a “virgin,” but Camilla had been previously married with two kids.

Levin claims she once spent three months with Camilla in 2015.

However, before the Queen died on Sept. 8, the longest-serving monarch in British history said it was her “sincere wish” that her once-controversial daughter-in-law “be known as Queen Consort.”

Levin claimed on “Lorraine” that Camilla and Charles’ marriage has been able to work for nearly two decades because Camilla does not crave the spotlight, which is “ideal” for the king, 73, so that he “doesn’t get jealous like he did with his first wife.”

The biographer added of the queen consort, “She doesn’t need the praise for herself.”

