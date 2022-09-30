Man craving McDonald’s shoots into drive-thru after learning it’s closed, WA cops say

A man fired a gun into a McDonald’s drive-thru window after he was told the restaurant was closed and couldn’t take his order, police in Washington said.

Police are trying to track him down after the attack in Vancouver, Washington. He pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-through window at 2814 N.E. Andresen Rd. around 2:21 a.m. in a white sedan with a black roof and was possibly a BMW, according to a news release.

Staff told the driver the store was closed after he tried ordering food, and that’s when he pulled out a gun and fired a shot through the drive-through window, the release states.

No one was injured, and police released surveillance photos that showed him firing into the window. They ask anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 360-487-7440.

