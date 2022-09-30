NFL Foundation Matches Glazer Family’s $1 Million Donation To Florida Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Efforts

TAMPA, Fla. – The NFL Foundation will contribute $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts that will support nonprofit organizations aiding those who have been most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and throughout the state.

In tandem with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , the NFL Foundation will work to identify and provide funding for nonprofit organizations who will address the immediate needs of those impacted throughout Florida.

On Thursday, the Glazer Family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, donated an initial contribution of $1 million, which the NFL Foundation has matched.

The NFL family’s thoughts are with the various communities affected by Hurricane Ian during this difficult time and we will continue to find additional ways to provide help and support to those in Florida who need it now and in the months ahead.

Following Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs – Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the NFL will also be auctioning off a limited number of game-worn jerseys and other unique items which fans can bid on at NFL.com/auction to support the American Red Cross’ Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

NFL Auction also has several items already listed to bid on to raise funds for hurricane disaster relief.

There will also be a line of Florida Strong t-shirts for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers available on NFL Shop. The NFL does not retain any profits from the sale of Florida Strong products. The NFL Foundation will grant funds raised from the sale of these products to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

To help support people affected by Hurricane Ian, please visit www.redcross.org/nfl or text IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation and help those in need.

