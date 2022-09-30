Man Found Dead Floating Near Military Memorial In Largo Central Park

LARGO, Fla. – A 51-year-old man was located floating in a body of water around 1:55 pm on Thursday in front of the military memorial area of Largo Central Park.

According to investigators, Largo Police and Largo Fire Rescue removed the body from the water and were not able to locate an ID on the man.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Michael Jeremy Hare and his next of kin was notified, according to police.

“It is currently unknown how long Hare was inside the body of water before being observed by a passerby in the park and it is undetermined at this time if the incident is storm-related,” Largo Police said.

This case is ongoing and is actively being investigated. We will update this story when more details are released.

