Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas
Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
What Delicious Halloween Candy Is The Most Popular In Arkansas?
Can you believe it is already October? That means Halloween will be here before you know it, and now is the time to get the cool candy for all of your trick-or-treaters. But what is the most popular Halloween candy in our area?. We all have our favorite candy but...
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans
There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
DYK: There Are Two Legal Casinos In Texas? One’s In East Texas
I was today years old when I found out there are two actual, legal casinos operating in the Great State of Texas. Did you know about these? One is in East Texas. Granted it's kind of Southern-East Texas, but it's much closer than the other one. Let's start with the...
Creepy Looking Hickory Horned Devil Popping up in the South
They look like something you would see in a science fiction horror movie but the creepy crawly things are turning up in trees and backyards throughout much of the South including some parts of eastern Texas. They are called the Hickory Horned Devil, they are the largest caterpillar in the...
Eek! Thousands of These Bugs in Arkansas Want in Your Home This Winter
There is a bug that is multiplying so fast, it's taking over the county. Even creepier is that with the cooler temperatures on the way this bug wants inside your home. The big fear is they can infest your house very quickly. This insect is originally from Asia and researchers...
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
DYK: Only One East Texas School Made the Blue Ribbon List?
Congratulations are in order for the 31 Texas schools that made the Texas Blue Ribbon School list for 2022, only one of our East Texas schools made that list. In a press release on Monday, September 19, 2022, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all 31 schools were listed that made the Blue Ribbon Schools list, but one jumped off the page to me... three cheers for DeKalb Elementary School!
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Wow! See How Arkansas Homecoming Dresses Have Changed Through The Years
It's Homecoming season. As I see all the photos from parents posting pics of their sons and daughters all dressed up for the high school tradition I can't help but think, Wow these Homecoming dresses have really changed since my day. Now, I am in no way saying the dresses...
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas
It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Stranger Things Actress and Arkansas Native Starring in New Show
If you are a fan of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" then you are probably a fan of Hendrix Yancey an Arkansas native. Yancey is from Benton, a suburb of Little Rock, and became best known for her role in the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" where she played 013. Thirteen played a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab that participated in the Nina Project. You can catch her in her latest role in an upcoming NBC Universal series " The " A Friend Of The Family," a true-crime drama, where she plays Jan Broberg. The premise of the story is that she gets kidnapped twice by a neighbor who just so happens to be a family friend. The limited series is scheduled to air in October on Peacock.
There Is No Way You Can Correctly Pronounce These Arkansas Towns
In my quest to find all things crazy in Arkansas I found a video of people trying to pronounce Arkansas towns, and I am positive you will not be able to pronounce most of them. The YouTube channel 'It's A Southern Thing' has a group of people that are from...
Funny Southern Wives Tales You Will See In Arkansas
Have you heard of an old wives tale? You know the thing about when you spill the salt you need to toss some over your shoulder? Or the one about open umbrellas in your home? Well here are some funny Southern wives' tales you will see in Arkansas. Knock On...
