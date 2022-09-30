ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Here’s When & Where To See Stunning Fall Colors in Arkansas

Fall is in the air and soon the trees will be changing colors. There are some fantastic areas in Arkansas to take a day trip and see the beautiful colors of autumn. Some reports are saying foliage might be turning a little earlier this year but still to be on the safe side the best bet is to wait until mid to late October and early November for the big show of color depending on where you go in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Toxic Plant Found In Arkansas Is Dangerous For Cows And Humans

There is a toxic plant that you will find in Arkansas and the surrounding area that is not only dangerous to cattle but to other livestock and humans as well. This toxic plant Perilla Mint is native to Asia and the seeds are used in some cooking products and are even used for fuel. Perilla Mint also known as Chinese Basil or beefsteak plant has some really great uses. The seeds of the plant have been shown to have cardioprotective, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic, antiasthma, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

DYK: Only One East Texas School Made the Blue Ribbon List?

Congratulations are in order for the 31 Texas schools that made the Texas Blue Ribbon School list for 2022, only one of our East Texas schools made that list. In a press release on Monday, September 19, 2022, from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, all 31 schools were listed that made the Blue Ribbon Schools list, but one jumped off the page to me... three cheers for DeKalb Elementary School!
TEXAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Last Weekend for Alligator Hunting in Arkansas

It's that time of year in Arkansas, time for hunting a gator and I'm not talking a Florida Gator. I'm talking about an Arkansas gator!. But you better hurry because this weekend September 23-26 is the last time you can hunt for alligators in the state of Arkansas. Once a year Arkansans are allowed two weekends out of the year to hunt these predators during nighttime hours only.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Stranger Things Actress and Arkansas Native Starring in New Show

If you are a fan of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" then you are probably a fan of Hendrix Yancey an Arkansas native. Yancey is from Benton, a suburb of Little Rock, and became best known for her role in the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things" where she played 013. Thirteen played a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab that participated in the Nina Project. You can catch her in her latest role in an upcoming NBC Universal series " The " A Friend Of The Family," a true-crime drama, where she plays Jan Broberg. The premise of the story is that she gets kidnapped twice by a neighbor who just so happens to be a family friend. The limited series is scheduled to air in October on Peacock.
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
