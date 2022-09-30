Virginia Beach Prepares for Possible Weather Impacts Related to Hurricane Ian

​The Virginia Beach Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian. At this time, the storm remains a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds and is expected to make landfall for the second time near Georgetown, South Carolina between noon and 2 p.m. today, moving northwest in the direction of Charlotte, North Carolina.

"This is a significant storm, and we expect residents to take it seriously," said Virginia Beach Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen. "Rather than a direct hit, we are seeing the remnants of Hurricane Ian combine with a stalled front, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and tidal flooding. There is a slight risk of tornadoes in the evening to overnight hours, so we encourage citizens to remain weather aware. Please continue to monitor the City's emergency site and follow us on social media for the latest updates, particularly if the forecast changes."

The City is currently under normal operating conditions. City departments have been making appropriate storm preparations such as vacuuming storm drains and checking pump stations, building berms to protect infrastructure, checking chainsaws for tree removal and reviewing staffing to support emergency conditions.

Closings & Cancellations

All after-school activities have been cancelled.

All Parks & Recreation outdoor field allocations (for recreational use) are cancelled for Friday and Saturday.

The Aquarium's dolphin-watching boat tours are cancelled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to strong winds and high seas.

The Adventure Park at the Aquarium is also closed Friday and Saturday. Sunday's operating status has not been determined yet.

Waste Management

Waste Management does not anticipate any collection delays on Friday.

The Landfill and Resource Recovery Center will remain open Friday.

The West Neck Recycling Center is closed Friday.

Parking Garages Open for Free for Virginia Beach Residents

Emergency off-street parking in City garages is available now through 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Virginia Beach residents may park their vehicles for FREE at the municipal garages at 9th and 31st streets in the resort area. Exit by Monday at 7 a.m. to avoid charges.

Residents may also park their vehicles at four municipal garages at Town Center:

Maroon Garage (Apex Entertainment VB)

Red Garage (Westin Hotel)

Green Garage (Armada-Hoffler Tower)

Orange Garage (Clark-Nexsen Tower)

No parking is available in the 24-hour reserved spaces at the Town Center garages. These spaces are leased by residents, and towing will be enforced. Be aware that if garages lose power, lighting and elevators will not be operable.

Roadways

The City of Virginia Beach works with WAZE (app is available for Android and iPhone) to document and report the latest on road conditions/closures. Residents can also report flooding or other hazardous road conditions directly on the app or by calling 311.

Stay off the roads as much as possible, especially if they are flooded. Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Power

Contact Dominion Energy to report power outages at 1-866-366-4357 or online at dominionenergy.com. Do not operate portable generators, grills (gas or charcoal) inside your home or garage. Treat all downed power lines as live.

Stay Informed

For the most up-to-date information, monitor the City's emergency site, emergency.vbgov.com/hurricane-ian

Follow the City on social media:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/CityofVaBeach

Twitter – www.twitter.com/CityofVaBeach

Instagram – www.instagram.com/cityofvabeach

Citizen Services: 311 is available 24 hours a day for questions and reporting non-emergency conditions. Please only call or text 911 in a life-threatening emergency.

VBTV: Cox Cable 46, 47 & 48 and Verizon Cable 45, 46 & 47 will display emergency information, including our city operational status and facility closures.

Residents are encouraged to take these simple steps to prepare, including: