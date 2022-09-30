Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
goduke.com
ITA All-American Main Draw Set to Start Wednesday
CARY, N.C. – Main draw action at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American will open on Wednesday with four Duke women's tennis student-athletes in singles and one doubles team competing at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles, fifth-ranked Chloe Beck will face UNLV's Molly Helgesson, sixth-ranked...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Georgia Tech
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils are back on the road Saturday when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for an ACC matchup with Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lauren Jbara on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Beck/Morra Advance in ITA All-American Qualifying
CARY, N.C. – The qualifying round of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American opened on Monday at the Cary Tennis Park. Duke's doubles duo of Chloe Beck and Cameron Morra won a pair of matches to advance to the round of 16. Beck and Morra opened play on Monday...
goduke.com
Duke vs. North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 15. Duke will host North Carolina for its week seven matchup. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. The game will be broadcast live on ACCN. The Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce 2022-23 Schedule
DURHAM – Duke director of track & field and cross country Shawn Wilbourn announced the track & field schedule ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with the Blue Devils competing at 17 meets across the indoor and outdoor regular seasons. "Our staff and student-athletes are very excited about the 2023...
goduke.com
Frias Earns Second ACC Women’s Freshman of the Week Honor
DURHAM – Duke cross country freshman Dalia Frias collected ACC Freshman of the Week honors following a solid showing at the Paul Short Run this past weekend. Frias earned the distinction for the second time in as many meets as she was the top women's finisher among all ACC true freshmen, while also posting the second-fastest time for the Duke women in the 6K race. The Hermosa Beach, Calif., native placed 41st via a finish of 20:18.3.
goduke.com
Men's Soccer Ranked No. 2 in Latest Top-25
DURHAM – Following a week of action that included a 3-2 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, the Duke men's soccer team has moved to No. 2 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll released on Tuesday. The Blue Devils (7-0-2) were last ranked second in the coaches poll on Sept. 10, 2019.
goduke.com
No. 4 Duke Falls, 1-0, at Home to No. 2 Virginia
DURHAM – For the third time this season, the Duke women's soccer team hosted the second-ranked team in the nation at Koskinen Stadium. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils would go on to drop a 1-0 decision to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Blue Devils fell...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Conclude Day One at Windy City Collegiate Classic
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. – The sixth-ranked Duke women's golf team opened action Monday at the Windy City Collegiate Classic with 36 holes at the 6,442-yard, par-72 Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park, Ill. Duke was one of only six teams to finish 36 holes on Monday due to darkness....
goduke.com
No. 22 Duke Falls at No. 17 Wake Forest, 3-0
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Wake Forest scored a pair of goals in the second quarter and kept the Blue Devils off the scoreboard for a 3-0 win in ACC field hockey Sunday afternoon at Kentner Stadium. The 17th-ranked Demon Deacons improve to 7-3 overall and move to 1-1 in conference action. Duke...
goduke.com
Hamill Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke men's soccer graduate goalkeeper Eliot Hamill has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following his season-high seven save performance in Duke's 3-2 victory at No. 1 Wake Forest Saturday. Hamill's efforts included five saves in the second 45 minutes of play, including a...
