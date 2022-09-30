SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO