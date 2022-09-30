Read full article on original website
Local leaders celebrate Stockton’s first joint-use soccer field
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recreational spaces are defining pieces of community infrastructure, and Stockton just opened its first joint-use soccer field via a partnership between SDUSD and city leaders. The field will be used for student activities, community functions and soccer games. The field also features basketball courts. KUSI’s...
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
Jewish community observes Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – G’mar chatima tova!. Today is Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day. Rabbi Devorah Marcus, Senior Rabbi at Temple Emanu-el, spoke with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney about the traditions of the holiday.
San Marcos ranks top 20 in the nation for family-centered cities
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its “Best places to live for families” list, making the top twenty in the U.S . As the cost of living becomes increasingly expensive, many families are being...
The Lucky Duck Foundation’s new “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” homeless initiative
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego icon Bill Walton made national news after giving an extremely emotional speech about the destruction of “our once great city,” he calls home. Walton directly and repeatedly called out Mayor Todd Gloria for failing San Diego, as he shared...
Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
Chula Vista Mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar: I am focused on real issues
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Chula Vista’s Republican mayoral candidate, John McCann, held a press conference announcing a private “investigation” into Democrat candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar. McCann announced he hired professional private investigator and former FBI Agent, Lawrence Hamilton, to follow Ammar Campa-Najjar around since June,...
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
Newsom vetoes cleanup funds, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand under sewage advisory
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may. contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release today. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south swell...
Nine minors injured in possible racing-related crash on Interstate 8
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto...
Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fourth consecutive day, now $6.424
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record today for the fourth consecutive. day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.424. The average price has risen 18 consecutive days and 31 of the past 32, increasing $1.202,...
Authorities issue warning of “rainbow fentanyl” before Halloween – check your candy!!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pasadena Police Department recently seized over 300,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a discover that constitutes another in a long line of recurring drug busts. With Halloween around the corner, authorities urge families to check all their candy before their kids imbibe. Drug poisonings are...
