ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Local leaders celebrate Stockton’s first joint-use soccer field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recreational spaces are defining pieces of community infrastructure, and Stockton just opened its first joint-use soccer field via a partnership between SDUSD and city leaders. The field will be used for student activities, community functions and soccer games. The field also features basketball courts. KUSI’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

La Jolla Art and Wine Festival Oct. 8-9

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The La Jolla Art and Wine Festival is Oct. 8-9 in Downtown La Jolla. All profits raised benefit underfunded programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and on-site medical care at all La Jolla public schools. Over the years the festival has raised $1,000,000 for the educational benefit of more than 4,000 children.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sukkot Harvest Festival in Encinitas on Oct. 9

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The 10th Annual Sukkot Harvest Festival will be held this Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Coastal Roots Farm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The festival welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs as it celebrates the close of the Summer harvest. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Madison, CA
Local
California Education
kusi.com

Semi crashes into UPS Store causing major damage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A semi crashed into UPS Store headquarters the morning of Oct. 4 at 2: 18 a.m. — no injuries were reported. The Perry electric semi truck driver was southbound on Pacific Heights Rd. when the vehicles breaks gave out going down the hill leading up to the UPS Store. The truck caused major damage, and the driver had to crawl out of the truck and go through a building window to extricate himself from the wreckage.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista Mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar: I am focused on real issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Chula Vista’s Republican mayoral candidate, John McCann, held a press conference announcing a private “investigation” into Democrat candidate, Ammar Campa-Najjar. McCann announced he hired professional private investigator and former FBI Agent, Lawrence Hamilton, to follow Ammar Campa-Najjar around since June,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Pep Rally#Highschool#Madison High School#The My Point Credit Union
kusi.com

Nine minors injured in possible racing-related crash on Interstate 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy