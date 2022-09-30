Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
nowdecatur.com
Halloween Spooktacular Creeping Up on Lincoln Square Theater October 29
October 3, 2022 – The Decatur Area Arts Council will host a Halloween Spooktacular party at the Lincoln Square Theater on October 29 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This event, sponsored by Neuhoff Media, includes food, music, a costume contest, raffles and more fun activities. Admission is $30 per person, which includes one free beer/soda, a Del’s caramel apple gift card, a Spooktacular pin and access to all of the fun at the party.
nowdecatur.com
Public Observations Nights return to Millikin’s Requarth Observatory
October 4, 2022 – Public Observation Nights at Millikin University will take place in the Requarth Observatory, on the roof of the Leighty-Tabor Science Center, every clear Wednesday evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. until November 2 (weather permitting). Public Observation Nights are free and open to the public. Over the past 15 years, these observation nights have educated and entertained thousands of people on Millikin’s campus and in the surrounding Decatur community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
wlds.com
Main Street Fundfest Concert Moved up This Weekend Due to Cold Weather in Forecast
A first-ever event to help fund the downtown concert series in Jacksonville is kicking off a little earlier than planned. The first ever Jacksonville Main Street Fund-Fest is this Saturday. This new event is a fundraiser to help continue the Downtown Concert Series in 2023. Captain Geech and the Shrimp...
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
H.O.P.S. Sale: 8 a.m.-noon, Morgan County Fairgrounds 4H Building, 110 N. Westgate Ave. | Holidays on Parade Sale hosted by The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. For more information, call 217-245-7124. Proceeds benefit Salvation Army Youth Programming of Jacksonville. IC Homecoming Parade: 10-11 a.m., beginning at West State and Church streets,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
taylorvilledailynews.com
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
nowdecatur.com
Sanitary District of Decatur Partners with DPS to Educate Students on Preventing Pollution
October 4, 2022 – The Sanitary District of Decatur (SDD) and Decatur Public Schools (DPS) announced a new partnership aimed at educating students about the importance of keeping local watersheds, including the Sangamon River, clean by keeping pollutants out of the storm and sanitary sewer system. The partnership is the latest effort by SDD to increase public awareness of the Sanitary District and its role to help create a healthier Decatur and Macon County.
Champaign Park District opens its newest facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — After five years of planning and $11-12 million in investments, kids have a new spot to play and adults have a new place to exercise. The Martens Center on Market Street in Champaign officially opened its doors on Saturday, before construction started in February 2021, soccer fields filled the space. Park […]
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Helping Hands Names New Executive Director
Helping Hands of Springfield has named its new executive director. Laura Davis has worked for the agency since 2018 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of supportive housing programs. She was previously a crisis residential counselor for an agency in Michigan. In addition to her new responsibilities...
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
WCIA
Decatur to start Sunday bus services
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Jeffrey Allen Fleming
Jeffrey Allen Fleming, 62, of Taylorville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at his residence. Jeff was born February 3, 1960, in Woodstock, IL, the son of Robert E. and Shirley D. (Absher) Fleming. He graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1978 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, before an honorable, medical discharge. Jeff graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with his bachelor’s in nursing in 1991, and then earned his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State School of Anesthesia. He worked for many years as a Certified Register Nurse Anesthetist for many area hospitals, but mainly Springfield Memorial Hospital and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Comments / 0