Florida State

cbs17

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs17

5 Triangle cities ranked in Top 100 ‘Best Small Cities in America’ report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five towns in the Triangle are considered some of the best small cities in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. The study, 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, looked at more than 1,300 cities across the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 10,000.
TRAVEL
cbs17

JOB ALERT: Company helping with Hurricane Ian damage holds hiring event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Efforts will continue for a long time to come to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian… from Florida to the North Carolina coast. In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a hiring event for a company which will help in those efforts.
JOBS
cbs17

Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
SANIBEL, FL
cbs17

Triangle enters first day of debris clean up post Ian

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms from Hurricane Ian reached the Triangle Friday and left crews dealing with the aftermath on Saturday. Families in Chapel Hill said a large portion of the work dealt with cleaning up the trees and debris that scattered across the area. Chapel Hill Fire...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...

