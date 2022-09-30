RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five towns in the Triangle are considered some of the best small cities in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. The study, 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, looked at more than 1,300 cities across the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 10,000.

TRAVEL ・ 2 HOURS AGO