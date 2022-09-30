Read full article on original website
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm...
5 Triangle cities ranked in Top 100 ‘Best Small Cities in America’ report
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Five towns in the Triangle are considered some of the best small cities in the country, according to a new report from WalletHub. The study, 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, looked at more than 1,300 cities across the U.S. with populations between 25,000 and 10,000.
Fact check: Here’s why a closed Franklin County electronics plant matters to a state Senate race
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A once-booming Franklin County manufacturing plant that closed nearly 15 years ago has become part of the race for a seat in the North Carolina Senate. Republican businessman E.C. Sykes is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in the race to represent Senate District 18,...
JOB ALERT: Company helping with Hurricane Ian damage holds hiring event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Efforts will continue for a long time to come to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian… from Florida to the North Carolina coast. In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has a hiring event for a company which will help in those efforts.
Do you have 3 types of insurance? Experts recommend it always, not just during hurricanes, CBS 17 learns
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From Florida to the Carolinas, Hurricane Ian left plenty of damage in its wake, disrupting communities up and down the east coast. In a neighborhood off of Byrd Street, crews spent Monday afternoon removing a tree that had fallen on the side of a home.
Triangle residents help family and friends who lost homes in Hurricane Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in the Triangle with family and friends in Florida are trying to help them cope with the damage that Hurricane Ian left behind. Mary Bernier could hardly believe it when she saw her mom’s home after Ian blew through St. Augustine, Florida. “She...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
1st West Nile death in NC reported in Cumberland County, health officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The first West Nile virus death of 2022 in North Carolina took place in Cumberland County. County health department officials confirmed the death Monday but declined to provide further details to protect the person’s confidentiality. The state Department of Health and Human Services previously...
Local Matters: Bo Hines discusses economy, abortion and the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Access to abortion and the economy are two of the top issues of this election. The only true toss-up congressional race in North Carolina is no exception. The newly drawn 13th district includes Johnston County and part of Wake, Harnett and Wayne counties. CBS 17’s...
Triangle enters first day of debris clean up post Ian
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Storms from Hurricane Ian reached the Triangle Friday and left crews dealing with the aftermath on Saturday. Families in Chapel Hill said a large portion of the work dealt with cleaning up the trees and debris that scattered across the area. Chapel Hill Fire...
PHOTO: Fire lights up night sky with flames near Myrtle Beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a fire Friday night in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire. The fire was on South Waccamaw Drive, according to officials. At least one structure was involved, possibly two. Officials said crews had issues accessing the location because of...
65-year-old JoCo man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during Hurricane Ian, deputies say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The first reported death in the Triangle related to Hurricane Ian has been confirmed. A man has died from carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Clayton Saturday morning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say it happened on Trenburg Place off...
