Law Firm Partner Apologizes After Pic Of Him In Blackface Surfaces
A picture of Kevin Horn, a family law partner in the UK firm Warner Goodman, wearing a Mr. T costume has surfaced. And, since Above the Law is writing about it, you’re correct to assume the outfit included blackface. When will people learn it’s never okay to use skin...
Human Touch: How CRM Softwares Offer Law Firms The Best Of Both Worlds
Law firms tend to err on the side of high-touch intake pipelines. Of course, that takes a hell of a lot of effort. And money. Oftentimes, it’s easier to manage rote tasks and follow-ups using technology. But it’s OK to mix in manual processes, too — every now and then, for effect.
Being Bad With Numbers Is Forgivable, But You'd Think A Big Firm Would Know Better Than To Allegedly Facilitate Fraud
Few things grind my gears more than multimillion-dollar companies using bankruptcy to avoid paying out the money that they’ve hidden away. But enough about Johnson & Johnson snubbing cancer patients — this is about Biglaw. BakerHostetler, a national law firm specializing in business and tax, was recently accused of facilitating fraud in the order of about $100M.
Kim Kardashian Receives Kind Words, $1.26M In Fines For Illegal Crypto Promo From SEC Chair Gary Gensler
This was really to protect the investing public – when somebody is touting that stock and whether that’s a celebrity or an influencer or the like, and that’s at the core of what this is about. I want to acknowledge Miss Kardashian cooperating and ongoing cooperation. We...
The Case For Paying Stipends To Immigration Lawyers Doing Pro Bono Work
Pro bono work is one of the core elements of lawyering. The American Bar Association states, “Every lawyer has a professional responsibility to provide legal services to those unable to pay. A lawyer should aspire to render at least (50) hours of pro bono publico legal services per year.” Throughout my career, pro bono work has been a guiding star in building a life of service as an immigration lawyer.
Morning Docket: 10.03.22
* Still care about a free press? In that case, this sounds much needed. [LA Times]. * California just decriminalized jaywalking. In other news, jaywalking was criminalized in California. [CNN]. * Who’d have thunk it — Florida’s social media law made it to SCOTUS. I wonder how this will turn...
Lawyer Gets 3 Years After Billing Clients For Non-Existent Work And Sending Forged Court Documents To Keep Up The Ruse
Filing lawsuits can be tedious. And yet, the amount of effort lawyers have to expend in order to cover up the fact that they aren’t filing lawsuits seems no less tedious. Client intake, learning enough on the facts to sound convincing during phone calls to mislead clients, drafting fake papers, filing phony bills… at that point, you might as well just file the case. You can’t convince me that a half-assed prosecution of a client matter is more work than covering up zero work.
