Filing lawsuits can be tedious. And yet, the amount of effort lawyers have to expend in order to cover up the fact that they aren’t filing lawsuits seems no less tedious. Client intake, learning enough on the facts to sound convincing during phone calls to mislead clients, drafting fake papers, filing phony bills… at that point, you might as well just file the case. You can’t convince me that a half-assed prosecution of a client matter is more work than covering up zero work.

LAW ・ 13 HOURS AGO