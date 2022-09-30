ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida braced for worst

The hurricane was just shy of Category 5 force and was moving onshore along on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, threatening major catastrophe. Hurricane Ian, nearly a Category 5 storm packing 150-mph sustained winds, was moving onshore along the lower west coast of Florida, threatening disaster from life-threatening flooding and wind damage and drawing comparisons to some of the most notorious hurricanes to ever blast the state. AccuWeather forecasters continued to hone in on precisely where landfall will occur and have upped the storm’s rating on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes to a 5 -- the scale’s highest designation.
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina

UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
On the other side of the continent, another hurricane looms, with Mexico in its sights

The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico warned Americans on the country's Pacific coast to be prepared as a major hurricane was forecast to make landfall Monday. With all eyes on the death and destruction wrought last week by Hurricane Ian, which was blamed Sunday for 83 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina, Hurricane Orlene seemed to sneak up on Mexico and then rapidly roar with destructive winds.
Category 5 Hurricanes: Where And When They Most Often Happen

The most extreme of Atlantic hurricanes, Category 5, are fairly rare. This last occurred twice in 2019. They usually occur either in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in September. C​ategory 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are somewhat rare, but history has shown there are preferred areas and...
