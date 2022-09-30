UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO