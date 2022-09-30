Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
After Hurricane Ian devastates Florida, forecasters eye two new systems developing in Atlantic
After Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida and caused widespread devastation and dozens of deaths, forecasters are tracking two systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean. One area of low pressure off Africa’s west coast is producing showers and thunderstorms but remains disorganized Sunday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Hurricane Ian: N.J. sends National Guard to Florida after huge storm slams U.S.
New Jersey is sending 135 members of its National Guard to Florida, along with more than three dozen military and support vehicles, after Hurricane Ian devastated the state and knocked out power to millions of people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday morning. The news comes after Ian made landfall Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Florida braced for worst
The hurricane was just shy of Category 5 force and was moving onshore along on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon, threatening major catastrophe. Hurricane Ian, nearly a Category 5 storm packing 150-mph sustained winds, was moving onshore along the lower west coast of Florida, threatening disaster from life-threatening flooding and wind damage and drawing comparisons to some of the most notorious hurricanes to ever blast the state. AccuWeather forecasters continued to hone in on precisely where landfall will occur and have upped the storm’s rating on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes to a 5 -- the scale’s highest designation.
Hurricane Ian Aftermath Videos Show Widespread Destruction Across Florida
Videos posted online show the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which reportedly killed "hundreds" across Florida.
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Category 5 hurricanes are rare. How does Ian compare to the worst storms?
Hurricane Ian's winds topped 155 mph, just shy of a catastrophic Category 5 status. But hurricanes of Category 5 intensity are rarely seen.
Storm makes second landfall as hurricane, now in South Carolina, as the death toll in Florida grows
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for the latest updates. Hurricane Ian on Friday made its second landfall, this time in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm, even as Florida continues to recover from the devastation of the first landfall. The storm was downgraded to...
Joe Biden Warns Of Continuing Devastation As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In South Carolina
UPDATE, FRIDAY, 10:17 AM PT: President Joe Biden warned that Hurricane Ian continues to pose a threat, as it strengthened again and made landfall on Friday in South Carolina. “Please listen to all the warnings and directions from local officials and follow their instructions,” Biden said from the White House. The hurricane made landfall near Georgetown, SC at 2:05 PM ET, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane’s strike of Florida’s southwestern coast on Wednesday “is likely to rank among …the worst in the nation’s history,” Biden said. “You have all seen on television homes and...
CNET
NASA Sets New Artemis I Launch Date, Says Hurricane Ian Didn't Harm Hardware
NASA's Artemis I moon launch, stalled by Hurricane Ian, has a new target for takeoff. The launch window for step one of NASA's plan to get humans back on the moon now opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27, the space agency said Friday. The news comes after the pending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden visits Puerto Rico as tensions simmer over Hurricane Ian response – live
President to see damage from Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago while Democrats and Republicans fight over handling of Ian – follow the latest
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Officials warn Hurricane Ian remains a threat ahead of second U.S. landfall
Hurricane Ian regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean, becoming a Category 1 storm again as it takes aim Friday at Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. Officials warned the danger is far from over. CBS News correspondent Michael George reports from Folly Beach, South Carolina, just south of Charleston.
Where will Ian go next? Southeast US braces for fierce impacts; another landfall expected
Ian strengthened again into a hurricane Thursday and is forecast to make another landfall in South Carolina on Friday.
On the other side of the continent, another hurricane looms, with Mexico in its sights
The U.S. Embassy and consulates in Mexico warned Americans on the country's Pacific coast to be prepared as a major hurricane was forecast to make landfall Monday. With all eyes on the death and destruction wrought last week by Hurricane Ian, which was blamed Sunday for 83 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina, Hurricane Orlene seemed to sneak up on Mexico and then rapidly roar with destructive winds.
The Weather Channel
Category 5 Hurricanes: Where And When They Most Often Happen
The most extreme of Atlantic hurricanes, Category 5, are fairly rare. This last occurred twice in 2019. They usually occur either in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in September. Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are somewhat rare, but history has shown there are preferred areas and...
Comments / 0