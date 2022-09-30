Read full article on original website
WTKR
Fall landscaping with Terra-Firma on Coast Live
NORFOLK, Va. — Terra-Firma co-owner Daniel Haworth stops by Coast Live to share some basic tips for creating a plant arrangement, and discusses why fall is the perfect time to do some landscaping work. Visit terrafirmanorfolk.com to see services offered for your lawn!. The Better Business Break is presented...
WTKR
Car care tips for cooler weather with AAA on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kyle Loftus from AAA joins Coast Live during "Car Care Month" to share what you should look for on your car as the weather gets colder.
WTKR
Cool Surface Technology with Glidden on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery joins Coast Live to recommend ways to keep our outdoor surfaces cool for our furry friends at home!
WTKR
Pet safety tips for the holidays with Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live to discuss how to keep your pet safe from seasonal dangers throughout the holidays, such as foods, plants, or decorations. Chesapeake Humane has adorable animals that are available for adoption right now! For more information, visit...
PETS・
WTKR
Everyday Hero: Ghouls and creepy clowns help support a good cause!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Welcome to Spooky Acres, where someone is always keeping an eye on you, as you venture through, at times with some creepy company. I got to find out first hand as I took the creepy tour!. The 35-hundred square feet of scares in this Portsmouth shopping center...
WTKR
Suffolk workshop to help teens learn about finances, career goals
SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk is offering a workshop geared towards young adults ages 13 to 18. It's happening on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center. The city said those who attend the 'Young Adult Life Prep Workshop' will...
WTKR
Auto thefts in Norfolk significantly increased from this time last year
NORFOLK, Va. – Auto thefts are on the rise in Downtown Norfolk. Recent statistics released from the Norfolk Police Department show that from January 1 to October 3, 2022, 1,226 incidents of auto theft were reported. (79 of those were attempts only). However, in that same time frame in 2021, just 719 incidents were reported (8 of those were attempts only). These account for thefts across the entire city.
WTKR
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
