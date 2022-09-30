ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Fall landscaping with Terra-Firma on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Terra-Firma co-owner Daniel Haworth stops by Coast Live to share some basic tips for creating a plant arrangement, and discusses why fall is the perfect time to do some landscaping work. Visit terrafirmanorfolk.com to see services offered for your lawn!. The Better Business Break is presented...
Pet safety tips for the holidays with Chesapeake Humane Society on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chesapeake Humane Society's Emily Friedland stops by Coast Live to discuss how to keep your pet safe from seasonal dangers throughout the holidays, such as foods, plants, or decorations. Chesapeake Humane has adorable animals that are available for adoption right now! For more information, visit...
Auto thefts in Norfolk significantly increased from this time last year

NORFOLK, Va. – Auto thefts are on the rise in Downtown Norfolk. Recent statistics released from the Norfolk Police Department show that from January 1 to October 3, 2022, 1,226 incidents of auto theft were reported. (79 of those were attempts only). However, in that same time frame in 2021, just 719 incidents were reported (8 of those were attempts only). These account for thefts across the entire city.
What to expect after filing a storm-related insurance claim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Catastrophic events, like Hurricane Ian, can create an insurance claims surge. Experts like Daryl Patrick, owner of the Tampa Bay Insurance Center, said homeowners with minor clams could be waiting weeks for an adjuster. “They are going to go to the most devastated homes first,”...
