NORFOLK, Va. – Auto thefts are on the rise in Downtown Norfolk. Recent statistics released from the Norfolk Police Department show that from January 1 to October 3, 2022, 1,226 incidents of auto theft were reported. (79 of those were attempts only). However, in that same time frame in 2021, just 719 incidents were reported (8 of those were attempts only). These account for thefts across the entire city.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO