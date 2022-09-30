Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit
The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
kptv.com
16-year-old teen charged in Salem shooting that injured 1
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old Salem teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one, according to police. Officers first responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Marion and 13th Street NE after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire. Detectives from Salem police began...
Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash
The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
oregontoday.net
Triple Fatal, Hwy. 99E, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 36. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by Epifanio Jose Ruiz (21) of Beaverton, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord, operated by Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz (36) of Woodburn. Epifanio Jose Ruiz was life-flighted to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. A passenger in Ruiz’s car, Jorge Valencia Cortez (22) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Gabriel Hernandez Ortiz also sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased and the passenger in his vehicle, Omar Jeu Pastor Martinez (26) of Woodburn, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. Alcohol is being investigated as the contributing factor to the crash as Ruiz’s BAC was determined .24% at the hospital. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Oregon man convicted of kidnapping after stealing car with baby inside
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found a man guilty of kidnapping after he stole a car with a nine-month-old baby inside in July, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s office. On the morning of July 27, the baby’s father was picking up a dog...
One dead after driving off embankment, fiery crash off Hwy 22
A semi-truck driver is dead after a fiery crash off Highway 22 in Marion County on Monday, according to Oregon State Police.
kptv.com
Police: Woman caught sleeping in Portland child’s bed arrested again after similar crime
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was caught on camera walking into a Portland home and falling asleep on a child’s bed has been arrested again, allegedly for the same thing. Portland police arrested 54-year-old Terri Zinzer last Friday afternoon. This comes after she previously walked into another...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 4
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:51 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 270. Preliminary investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Katharine Deluca-Carroll (58) of Salem, was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into northbound traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled. Deluca-Carroll sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man found guilty of kidnapping after stealing van with baby inside
A Washington County jury on Friday found a 25-year-old man guilty of multiple crimes, including kidnapping, after he stole a minivan with a baby seated inside in late July.
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
clayconews.com
TRIPLE FATALITY HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at approximately 2:46 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 36. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla, operated by...
kptv.com
Woodburn police looking for missing and endangered man
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered man. According to Woodburn police, 20-year-old Brian Vera Santiago walked away from his home in Woodburn after making concerning statements to family members, taking no property, money, phone or other belongings with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
kptv.com
Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday. According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30. The suspect then...
ksro.com
Man Convicted of Deadly Stabbing at SSU Dies in Crash Near Portland
A man convicted of involuntary manslaughter following a deadly stabbing on the Sonoma State University campus is dead after a wrong-way crash in Oregon. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Bratton died last Friday, on Interstate Five, near Portland. Police say Bratton was hit by a Jeep while riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the freeway. Bratton stabbed a man to death in a dorm room on the SSU campus in May of 2018. He said he acted in self-defense after the man forced his way into a student’s room.
kptv.com
OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
kptv.com
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
3 accused in weekend Portland homicides arraigned
Three people facing charges for separate homicides in Portland over the weekend made their first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0