WALA-TV FOX10
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
WALA-TV FOX10
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
WALA-TV FOX10
Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims
(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
WALA-TV FOX10
Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely. “The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s Job Fair for People With Disabilities set for Wednesday at Mobile Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jane Elizabeth Burdeshaw, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Rehab Services visited FOX10 Studios and sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about an job fair that is set to take place Wednesday. FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen girl’s vital medication refill denied at first under Arizona’s abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, which has kept her in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones was initially...
