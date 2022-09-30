ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

WALA-TV FOX10

See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty? Of owning your own turret? Watching the sunset from a grand staircase on your lakefront home?. An iconic Castle on Keowee in South Carolina could be yours for just $2.8 million. The 12,000-square foot castle is...
REAL ESTATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Wildfires big concern for Alabama firefighters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have not seen any substantial rain in weeks. That’s creating concern over wildfires. The Alabama Forestry Commission says dozens of fires have burned hundreds of acres over the last week. A control burned left unattended is what caused a fire in Lee County Saturday,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Jaywalking to no longer be illegal in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) – Starting in January 2023, Californians can cross the street where they choose, if they can cross safely. “The sentiment is very simple that we all have the right to cross the street without being fearful of being cited unnecessarily,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting, a Democrat representing San Francisco.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday but is not expected to retake the stand in his defamation trial, as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax. Jones was initially...
CONNECTICUT STATE

