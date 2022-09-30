ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Announces Early School Dismissal Monday

The Ocean City School District released a statement on its Facebook page that "due to the projected tidal flooding, all schools will be dismissed early tomorrow (Monday).". The times are as follows: High School 12:40 p.m., Intermediate School 12:10 p.m. and Primary School: 1:30 p.m.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
CAPE MAY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man

A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6'0" tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Wildwood By the Sea's post

It's a rainy weekend in the Wildwoods. Head Downtown and visit the shops that are open year round!
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. fine craft festival draws large crowds despite rainy weekend

The Festival of Fine Craft at WheatonArts in Millville drew large crowds Saturday despite the dreary weather. Approximately 150 artists are exhibiting and selling their handcrafted works of art, ranging from paintings, wood sculptures, ceramics, and jewelry and other wearables at the fest, which runs through Sunday afternoon. The ever-popular...
MILLVILLE, NJ

