Austin, TX

Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Domestic violence homicides highlight patterns shown in abusive relationships

TEXAS - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it comes on the heels of two double homicides in Central Texas that stemmed from domestic abuse. "The theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year is ‘everyone knows someone’ because everyone does," said Shelli Egger, policy chair for the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force.
ELGIN, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
CAMERON, TX
fox7austin.com

4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series

Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX

