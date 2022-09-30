Read full article on original website
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Austin mayor slammed by police advocates for falling asleep during fallen officer's funeral
Austin Mayor Steve Adler apologized on Monday after appearing to fall asleep at the funeral of fallen police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin.
Austin nonprofit mobilizes to get racist language removed from Texas home deeds
Racially restrictive covenants were used in the first part of the 20th century by white homeowners to prevent people of color from moving into their neighborhoods. In 1948, the Supreme Court decided that these covenants cannot be enforced, however, the language remains on many deeds across the country.
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
Director of Austin Police Oversight Farah Muscadin resigns
According to a memo, while on leave after giving birth in January, Muscadin made the decision to focus on growing her family and care for her parents, who live out of state.
APD looking for suspect of robberies at H-E-B, A+ Federal Credit Union
The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the H-E-B at 6607 S. I-35 service road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 W. Stassney Ln.
Texas special education employees plead no contest in unlawful restraint case
Nearly two years after being charged with unlawfully restraining a student with severe autism, the Hutto Independent School District’s director of special education pleaded no contest to failing to properly report the incident as a part of a plea deal, according to prosecutors.
WASHINGTON CO. DISTRICT ATTORNEY INCLUDED IN FEDERAL LAWSUIT FILED BY ABORTION RIGHTS GROUPS
Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken is one of five district attorneys in Texas that have been sued by abortion rights groups, in connection to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the state’s restrictions on abortion. Renken revealed in commissioners court this (Monday) morning that she, the district...
Submit your questions and join us for forums with the candidates running for Austin City Council
Ahead of early voting for this November's elections, KUT and the Austin Monitor will host forums with the candidates running for five seats on the Austin City Council. If you're not sure, you can find out if you live in a council district that's up for grabs this year here.
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Austinites concerned I-35 project could worsen mobility for minorities
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Washington is a northeast Austinite with a passion for farming. Her farm is on the east side of Interstate 35, cut off from the rest of Austin. "There isn't enough access to land in the city of Austin for Black farmers to grow food, for East Austin,” said Washington.
Domestic violence homicides highlight patterns shown in abusive relationships
TEXAS - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it comes on the heels of two double homicides in Central Texas that stemmed from domestic abuse. "The theme of Domestic Violence Awareness Month this year is ‘everyone knows someone’ because everyone does," said Shelli Egger, policy chair for the Austin-Travis County Family Violence Task Force.
CAMPO proposes changes to key Central Texas projects; how to weigh in
CAMPO's Transportation Improvement Program is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026.
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
Trio of Austin Teens Arrested in Violent Robbery Series
Three teens have been arrested by the Austin Police Department in connection to a series of violent crimes that include robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault, and auto theft. In most of the cases, the teens would approach their victims, assault them, point guns at them, and rob them of their belongings and vehicle. In at least one incident, children were in a car that was stolen and the teens allegedly pulled them out and left them in a parking lot.
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
UT employee arrested after allegedly using false press credential to access football game, assaulting band members
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly used false press credentials to access the Texas Longhorns game and then reportedly assaulted two University of Texas band members. On Sept. 17, police reported that Jesus Manuel Torres, 55, bypassed event staff by presenting...
