Genshin Impact

Valkyrie Elysium reviewed on PlayStation 5 by John Carson. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While Valkyrie Elysium is certainly not the next coming of the beloved PlayStation JRPG Valkyrie Profile, there are parts that shine. Sure, it's not a visual powerhouse, and it suffers from some occasionally aggravating camera issues, and the tale it weaves doesn’t leave you and your friends with much to discuss and dissect. But Elysium’s new take on combat does eventually grow into something fun and satisfying to play, and that’s enough to carry it through – just not to stand out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO