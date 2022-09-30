Read full article on original website
Genshin Fecund Blessing Guide
Fecund Blessing begins once you complete Sounds from Afar, the first quest in Of Ballads and Brews. Travel to the Weinlesefest site north of Springvale, and speak with the nun by the announcement board in front of the Cat's Tail stall. She explains the tradition behind Fecund Blessing and directs you to the notice board where the first eight Fecund Hamper clues are pinned.
Genshin Impact Charity Alliance Guide and Tips
Run a charity stall with help from friends in the Genshin Impact Charity Alliance event. Charity Alliance is the second phase of Charity and Creativity, part of the Of Ballads and Brews celebration and one of Genshin Impact 3.1's events. Your earnings potential increases exponentially in this second round of...
Genshin Feast In Full Swing Hampers - Cider Lake Location
Feast In Full Swing is the second phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for Feast In Full Swing, including the Genshin Cider Lake Location for Fecund Hamper 4. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area - Launch Trailer
ValiDate: Struggling Singles in Your Area is available now on PC and Xbox. Check out the trailer to learn more about this romantic visual novel and meet the cast of characters.
Tinykin: Watch the Adorable Launch Trailer for This Puzzle Adventure Platformer Game
Tinykin is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the launch trailer to see Milo and the adorable creatures in action as they work together to solve puzzles in this puzzle adventure platformer game.
Fort Solis Explained: Gameplay, Story, Characters, and World
Earlier this year Fort Solis, a sci-fi thriller game from new developer Fallen Leaf, was announced at Summer Game Fest. Starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark, it certainly looks like it has the potential to have a dramatic story, but beyond a short trailer almost everything about Fort Solis is shrouded in mystery.
Genshin When the Music Sounds Hamper Locations
When the Music Sounds is the first phase of the Genshin Fecund Blessing Event, part of the larger Of Ballads and Brews event taking place in Genshin Impact Version 3.1. Below, you'll find all Fecund Hamper Locations for When the Music Sounds. Note that you can find the hampers in any order, but we've listed them in numerical order.
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
Dead Space - Official Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. Check out the latest creepy trailer to see the terrifying creatures you'll be up against in this sci-fi survival horror game. Something has gone horribly wrong on board the mining ship, USG Ishimura.
Valkyrie Elysium Video Review
Valkyrie Elysium reviewed on PlayStation 5 by John Carson. Also available on PlayStation 4 and PC. While Valkyrie Elysium is certainly not the next coming of the beloved PlayStation JRPG Valkyrie Profile, there are parts that shine. Sure, it's not a visual powerhouse, and it suffers from some occasionally aggravating camera issues, and the tale it weaves doesn’t leave you and your friends with much to discuss and dissect. But Elysium’s new take on combat does eventually grow into something fun and satisfying to play, and that’s enough to carry it through – just not to stand out.
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Black Ox Armor
This page features information about the Black Ox Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ox Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
Stinkbug Part
The Stinkbug Part and Stinkbug Gas Sack are resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Skinkbug Parts and Gas Sacks, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Ladybug Part
The Ladybug Part is a resources found in Grounded. You can only get these parts by killing a specific bug in-game. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Ladybug Parts, with information on where to find them, what you can craft with them, and more. Are...
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
Red Ant Mandible
Red Ant Mandible is an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Mandible, with information on where to find them, what to craft with them, and more.
Gizmo - Best Perks and Tips
Gizmo is one of the trickier characters to play in MultiVersus, with lots of tools to master, but with the right perks and strategies, he has tons of potential. Coming from the Gremlins film franchise, Gizmo is a Mogwai. Found in the shop of an older man and adopted by a young boy, Gizmo helped defend against the mischievous Gremlins. Just don't get Gizmo wet or feed him after midnight!
Tips, Tricks, and Secrets
While it may appear that Overwatch 2's PvP is incredibly similar to its predecessor, dozens of subtle (and not so subtle) changes to Overwatch 2. Between the new Push Mode, new 5v5 team composition, or recent character reworks, there is a lot to keep track of. Here are some tips and tricks to ease you into this new era of Overwatch.
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
