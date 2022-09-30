ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont to begin legal recreational marijuana sales this weekend

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyyAv_0iH89QUz00

Plans for marijuana dispensary in Boston's North End met with opposition 02:17

By LISA RATHKE Associated Press

RUTLAND, Vt. - Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend.

FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn't ready to do so yet.

As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont's inaugural weekend will be "more of a soft opening," as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board.

Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states - Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia - and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven't started there yet.

Vermont's Cannabis Control Board prioritized review and waived licensing fees for social equity applicants. Such applicants are Black or Hispanic, or from communities that historically have been disproportionately affected by cannabis being outlawed or who have been or had a family member who has been incarcerated for a cannabis-related offense.

More than 30 social equity applicants, mostly growers, have been approved, with Mountain Girl Cannabis, owned by Ana and Josh MacDuff, being the first such retailer.

"For us it was really important to be first in Vermont, or one of the first," said Ana MacDuff, who is Hispanic.

The Vermont stores say they anticipate having enough supply, but some growers have been frustrated by the timeline.

The Cannabis Control Board was tasked with simultaneously forming regulations and reviewing applicants, and many growers anticipated that they would get licensed in May but didn't, said Bernardo Antonio, education director for the Vermont Growers Association, a trade group.

"Outdoor cultivators for this year have gone all year waiting for licenses with the question of whether they should plant or not because they're trying to make this their business and they can't really go 16 months without earning," he said. "So right now, there's a lot of outdoor cultivators still waiting for licensing. I mean the season's over for them."

Pepper said he understands the frustration. But he said the board has accomplished a lot and couldn't have done more given the relatively short amount of time it has been around and its small initial staff size.

"What we're focused on at the board is consumer safety and public safety, and honestly, a slow rollout is not the worst thing in the world," Pepper said. "I mean in five years, no one's gonna care. But they will care if there's a rash of burglaries or if there was a product that was making people sick."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Baker looking for "long-term" housing option for migrants

By Colin A. Young, State House News ServiceBOSTON, OCTOBER 3, 2022 (State House News Service) -  Most of the roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard last month at the behest of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are still being lodged at Joint Base Cape Cod, though Massachusetts is working to come up with better and less temporary solutions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday."I think everybody understands this is a temporary solution. We're working with people to come up with better ones. I mean, Joint Base is a great place to have folks on a transitional basis. It's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Lawmakers push for families to receive federal heating funds earlier this year

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are asking for federal financial assistance for heat earlier, so it can get to families faster. The state is set to receive $37 million in heating aid from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Usually, that money comes in November but state lawmakers are asking for the funds to get released by mid-October. Costs to heat your home are expected to rise by more than 60% this winter. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gas prices in Massachusetts now 30 cents below national average

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts are still dropping while the national average keeps on rising.According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in Massachusetts was $3.50 Monday, down eight cents in the last week.Nationally, the average Monday was $3.80. That's up seven cents in the last week.Gas prices in Massachusetts have decreased steadily for nearly four months, falling $1.55 since hitting a record high of $5.05 back on June 12.California has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $6.38 a gallon, as of Monday."The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Mother arrested in Woburn following Amber Alert for two kids in Maine

WOBURN - Police in Massachusetts have arrested the suspect at the center of an Amber Alert in Maine. The two children involved are safe. Maine State Police said 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent took her young children from their home in Saco on Monday. After the alert was issued Tuesday, Vincent contacted the Saco Police Department. Detectives directed her to the closest law enforcement agency which was the Woburn Police Department. Vincent will be held pending an extradition hearing. Arrangements are being made for the children to be returned to Maine.  
WOBURN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Middlebury, VT
Health
City
Rutland, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Rutland, VT
Health
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Rutland, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
City
Washington, VT
Middlebury, VT
Government
Burlington, VT
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Middlebury, VT
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

Venezuelan migrants expected to leave Joint Base Cape Cod this week

BARNSTABLE – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's office said the remaining Venezuelan migrants at Joint Base Cape Cod are expected to leave the facility this week. Last month, 49 migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard. They were later transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod where they have received housing and other services.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for flying the migrants to Martha's Vineyard. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case. The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta, a former combat medic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Hundreds of Massachusetts Sysco drivers on strike

PLYMPTON – Hundreds of drivers are on strike at Sysco's headquarters in Massachusetts.Three hundred food service workers walked off the job on Saturday when the strike officially began at 12:01 a.m.Traffic was at a standstill Monday along a stretch of Spring Street in Plympton as the strike continued for a third day. "We are going to be here as long as it takes - 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," Teamsters Local 653 business agent Brian Voci said. Workers used megaphones to sound air sirens at tractor-trailer drivers trying to leave the facility. "These people sacrifice a lot...
PLYMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights to Vineyard identified

BOSTON - The woman who allegedly helped arrange migrant flights from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been identified by CNN and the New York Times as Perla Huerta.According to the Times, she's a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent who was discharged last month after two decades in the U.S. Army.Within the first few days of the migrants arriving on the Vineyard last month, several told attorneys representing them they were guided onto the planes by a woman named Perla.A migrant who says he helped recruit the group that traveled from Texas to Massachusetts told CNN Huerta offered him clothes, food and money to go find passengers.He claims she gave him $10 McDonald's gift cards to give to the migrants and told him they were going to be given shelter, were going to get help with the language and those who had children were going to study.According to the Times, investigators believe she was sent from Tampa to Texas in order to fill the planes.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken credit for those flights. He's been named in a class-action lawsuit in the case. 
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Dispensary#Flora Cannabis#Cannabis Control Board#Hispanic#Appli
CBS Boston

Franklin family hoping to hear from stranded loved one in Florida after Hurricane Ian

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVFRANKLIN - A local family is looking for their niece, after learning their family off the coast of Ft. Myers has been displaced. Thomas Bishop of Franklin recounted the scary moments as Hurricane Ian hit his family's Pine Island home. "The last text I got from my mom was I love you, I'm so scared, the ocean is surrounding the house," said Bishop.Bishop's mother and siblings are in a Florida shelter after losing their home and all their belongings to the storm. Now the Bishops are raising money to bring their family home to Massachusetts. "The bridge and the...
FRANKLIN, MA
CBS Boston

17-year Massachusetts Red Cross member helping Hurricane Ian relief efforts

BOSTON -- Steve Oskirko is no stranger to the aftermath of disasters. He's in his 17th year volunteering with the Red Cross of Massachusetts.Now, the Lancaster resident says he'll likely be paired in a team of four to make sure displaced South Florida families due to Hurricane Ian will have shelter, food, and resources until the floodwaters subside. "I've been in almost 40 of these now so the destruction is going to be horrible," said Oskirko. The devastation in southwest Florida has left people without electricity or drinking water, and homes have been flooded. Many people are struggling to get in touch with their loved ones down South, and miles of homes were destroyed by floodwaters.While many evacuated for their safety, Red Cross volunteers in Massachusetts are going down there to help.Oskirko says he's not sure how long he'll be gone or where he'll be staying. All he knows is people are in need, and he wants to help. "We're life safety assets protection," Oskirko said. "We week everybody safe in the shelters. We do some conflict resolution."Oskirko boarded a flight to Orlando on Saturday.
LANCASTER, MA
CBS Boston

Rescuers continue search for Hurricane Ian survivors in Florida

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it mustered enough strength for a final assault on South Carolina. As of late Saturday afternoon, the official statewide death toll...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Candidates playing character card is not without risk

BOSTON -- Politicians often evoke their personal lives as they campaign, modeling character as a qualification for office. Remember how candidate Joe Biden repeatedly shared the tragedy of losing his wife, daughter, and son as evidence of his compassion and understanding of "how hard life can hit you"? So it isn't surprising to see New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc, in his new TV ad, touting his military service and proclaiming "this isn't about political party, this is about Granite Staters... We don't need career politicians that operate off of money from special interests, self-interests, and lobbyists. We need people...
ELECTIONS
CBS Boston

Trader Joe's finally brings back free samples

Freebies are back at the grocery store after a long pandemic hiatus. Trader Joe's brought back in-store food samples at some stores on Saturday. Shoppers posted videos and photos on TikTok, Instagram and other social platforms of some of Trader Joe's samples over the weekend, including granola and Halloween cookies. Trader Joe's will offer up single-serve snacks and treats for customers to nibble on, but hot coffee won't return, according to employees at New York and California stores. Food demos will come back to some stores, but Trader Joe's won't relaunch them nationwide. Trader Joe's did not respond to requests...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Boston

Cape Cod man charged with murdering mother, burning body found in Truro home

TRURO -- A man was charged with murder after his mother was found dead in a Truro home on Friday, the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office said. Police initially responded to the home around 9:30 p.m. for a separate report of a fire and a request for a well-being check. They found a man outside the house and a fire on the lawn. "As the emergency personnel realized that it was a body that was burning, the male subject ran into the house and locked the door," the D.A. said. A SWAT team eventually made it into the house. Adam Howe, 34, was taken into custody and charged with murder. He'll undergo a mental health evaluation. The D.A. said they believe the deceased to be 70-year-old Susan Howe, Adam's mother. 
TRURO, MA
CBS LA

Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh. The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.No motive for the kidnapping was known.In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help."No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said."We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this."We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Illinois police arrest 15 people after they allegedly used PPP loans to bond out of jail

Police in Illinois arrested 15 people after they allegedly used funds from Paycheck Protection Program loans to bond out of jail. After a data investigation was performed by police, several inmates at the Will County Jail were found to have allegedly applied and received PPP loans that were then used to bond themselves out of jail for their felony cases, according to FOX 32.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy