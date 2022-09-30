Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
FDA Fast Tracks Investigational Drug for Potential Approval in Lung Cancer Subtype
Treatment with an investigational drug elicited a median progression-free survival (time from treatment until disease progression or death) of 8.9 months among patients with a form of unresectable or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer, according to trial findings. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the investigational drug sapanisertib...
MedCity News
FDA approves Taiho drug for rare bile duct cancer with certain genetic signature
A Taiho Oncology drug for bile duct cancer is now approved by the FDA, providing a new treatment option for patients with advanced disease. The regulatory decision makes the Taiho drug the third product approved for such cancers driven by a particular genetic signature, but the drugmaker contends its cancer therapy has an edge over those rival products.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Bevacizumab Biosimilar for Six Cancer Types
The FDA has approved bevacizumab-abcd for use in nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic colorectal cancer, persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The FDA has granted approval to bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma), a biosimilar to bevacizumab...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
neurology.org
COVID-19 Exposures, Vaccines, and Acute Ischemic Stroke Risk
This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Most stroke prevention strategies involve optimizing medication regimens, diet, activity, lifestyle, and behavioral changes to promote...
NIH Director's Blog
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Axsome Therapeutics' Sunosi Improves Cognitive Function In Patients With Sleep Disorder
Axsome Therapeutics Inc's AXSM Sunosi met the primary endpoint in the SHARP study and significantly improved cognitive function compared to placebo in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Sunosi demonstrated statistically significant improvement in cognitive function compared to placebo as assessed by the change...
docwirenews.com
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Relyvrio, Which Aims to Slow Disease Progression
Relyvrio is the first treatment to be approved for the disease since 2017, but questions remain about its effectiveness.
Healthline
What Is Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)?
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare condition that affects your kidneys. In FSGS, tiny “filters” that clean blood inside your kidneys, called glomeruli, become scarred (sclerosis). “Focal” means that only some of around a million glomeruli inside your kidney are scarred. “Segmental” means that only part of...
curetoday.com
Novel Drug Decreases Fibrosis in Myelofibrosis, A Type of Blood Cancer
Treatment with the novel drug GB2064 was associated with decreased fibrosis in patients with myelofibrosis, a type of blood cancer, according to findings from an ongoing phase 2 trial. An intermediate assessment of the ongoing phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial showed that the novel drug GB2064 decreased bone marrow fibrosis in...
Healthline
Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think
A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
targetedonc.com
A Look Back at FDA News from September 2022
Here is a look back at the FDA happenings from the month of September 2022. In September 2022, the FDA granted 7 approvals across various cancer types, including durvalumab (Imfinzi) for locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer, eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, sodium thiosulfate for pediatric solid tumors, selpercatinib (Retevmo) for advanced or metastatic solid tumors, futibatinib (Lytgobi) for locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, and more.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
cancernetwork.com
Sapanisertib Receives Fast Track Designation by the FDA for Advanced NSCLC
Fast track designation was granted to sapanisertib by the FDA for patients with unresectable or metastatic squamous cell non–small cell lung cancer who have an NRF2 mutation. The FDA has granted fast track designation to sapanisertib (CB-228), an mTORC 1/2 inhibitor, for patients with unresectable or metastatic squamous cell...
hcplive.com
Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD: Eczema Awareness Month and FDA Approval of Dupilumab
A discussion with Dr. Lal on the successful trials and recent approval of dupilumab as a treatment for skin inflammation. The recent approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of dupilumab for adults with prurigo nodularis (PN) has allowed new avenues of treatment for dermatologists. Dupilumab is a...
neurologylive.com
Ofatumumab Outperforms Teriflunomide in Newly Diagnosed, Treatment-Naïve Multiple Sclerosis
Consistent with the overall population, newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with MS showed better relapse rates, all-cause disability worsening—including progression independent of relapse activity—with ofatumumab over teriflunomide. Post hoc findings from the phase 3 ASCLEPIOS I and II studies (NCT02792218; NCT02792231) showed that ofatumumab (Kesimpta; Novartis) was superior...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approval Sought for Denileukin Diftitox in Persistent or Recurrent CTCL
Results from the phase 3 Study 302 of denileukin diftitoc in patients with persistent of recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma led to the submission of a biologics license application for the drug. A biologics license application has been submitted to the FDA for denileukin diftitox (formerly E7777, Ontak), a potential treatment...
