Spooky Spots with Sydney Stallworth is back Tuesday!
Sydney Stallworth is bringing Spooky Spots back to Today in St. Louis Tuesday. Join her in checking out some of the most chilling places in and around The Lou.
St. Louis forecast: 70s and sun this week
Highs will hold in the mid to upper 70s through Wednesday. Sunshine sticks around all week.
Experience culinary excellence at 'SAVOR Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Restaurant Week'
ST. LOUIS — Edwardsville, Illinois, has been taking the food scene by storm for several years. Now the small town destination is offering foodies an experience unlike any other. Introducing SAVOR Restaurant Week. "The food scene has just grown over the last few years, and we've known from our...
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
St. Louis forecast: Bi-state will have comfortable harvest weather
Farmers harvesting crops and people enjoying the fall are in for a treat. The St. Louis forecast is gorgeous with cool temperatures at night.
St. Louis forecast: Cool mornings & warm afternoons this week
High pressure remains in control of our weather locally with clear skies at night and sunny skies during the days. By Thursday, a strong cold front will slide through the area, bringing in a big cool-down for the upcoming weekend. Highs will hold in the mid to upper 70s Monday...
How business leaders are working to keep young professionals in St. Louis
According to financial website SmartAsset, St. Louis is experiencing "brain drain." That means it's losing more college-educated people than it's gaining.
St. Louis forecast: Cool nights & sunny afternoons
Highs will hold in the mid to upper 70s, Wednesday and Thursday highs could be around 80 in some locations. Sunshine sticks around all week.
St. Louis police release photos of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park
St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month.
Cardinals' big season impacts local businesses
Arch Apparel Assistant Manager Matthew Sanders said the magic of Cardinals baseball has people running to the racks. They’ve had one of their biggest weekends.
Gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louis children. Here's a look at why kids are getting shot
ST. LOUIS — The rise in the number of kids dead or injured by gun violence is alarming. It's a nationwide epidemic that is sweeping through the St. Louis region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 116 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri, and about 60% of those deaths are homicides.
1 dead, 2 injured in St. Louis shooting Saturday night
One man died after being shot in the face. Two other people were also shot, but are stable.
2 14-year-old girls shot in Dutchtown alley
Police say a bullet grazed one of the girls on her arm. Another bullet went through the other girl's lower back into her stomach.
St. Louis Public Schools implements shorter school day
A bus driver shortage has led to SLPS officials to shorten the school day for some schools in the district. The schedule changes will allow for 10 more bus routes.
FEMA extends flood assistance application deadline for St. Louis region
If you still need to apply for FEMA flood assistance, you now have more time. The deadline has been extended to Nov. 7.
