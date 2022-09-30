ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash

WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Accident#Louis#Telegraph#Sappington Barracks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
KMOV

Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy