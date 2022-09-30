Read full article on original website
St. Louis County couple's backyard crashed into by cars 5 times in 15 years
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A couple’s backyard in St. Louis County was unrecognizable on Tuesday days after it was struck by a speeding truck. The back of Jeff Hornung and his wife’s house faces Vaile Avenue in Florrisant where the speed limit is 40 mph. The couple told...
KMOV
Elderly man leaves South County hospital before getting medicine, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who walked away from a hospital in south St. Louis County Monday evening. Jerald Townsend, 76, reportedly left Mercy South Hospital on Kennerly Road before 5 p.m. Police said Townsend, who is epileptic, was required to take a...
Police investigate a shooting in St. Charles County
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
8-year-old killed Sunday in St. Louis County crash
WELLSTON, Mo. — An 8-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Page Avenue in St. Louis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, shortly before 7 p.m. a Jeep Compass was driving eastbound on Page Avenue at a speed higher than the posted speed limit, when it struck the front of a Ford Taurus driving westbound on Page.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
St. Louis County police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 12-year-old girl they believe is in danger after running away from home Monday night. In an endangered missing person advisory, police said Dani Allen ran away from her family's home on Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant at around 7 p.m. Monday.
St. Charles County police need help identifying church mail thieves
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police department (SCCPD) is investigating a series of mail thefts from area churches. SCCPD said thefts they know of date all the way back to June and August, the mail taken included checks actually delivered to the church by the postal service.
Ambulance stolen in Jefferson County, ends up in St. Louis city
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — A stolen ambulance from Crystal City led to a police pursuit into St. Louis city where it crashed and a man was apprehended. Monday morning, an ambulance was reported stolen at around 9:30 from Crystal City in Jefferson County, Missouri. The person driving the ambulance drove at a high rate of speed north through Jefferson County, into St. Louis County.
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
Group seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating four people seen stealing checks from St. Charles County churches’ mailboxes.
Illinois State Police investigating 2 shots fired incidents on I-55 in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said troopers are investigating two shots fired incidents just miles apart on Interstate 55 in the Metro East over the last few days. According to a press release, the incidents happened about a week apart in the same area of...
Man arrested for last month’s Carr Square murder
St. Louis Police arrested a suspect involved in a shooting in late September that left one victim dead and another injured.
Missing 76-year-old man is found safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department canceled its endangered silver advisory after a 76-year-old man was found safe Tuesday morning.
Shooting between twin brothers in St. Charles Monday night
A shooting involving twin brothers happened in St. Charles late Monday night.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
Several I-55 shootings in Illinois may be connected
Illinois State Police responded to shootings on Interstate 55.
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
KMOV
North County residents raise decades-old concerns about a creek eroding their properties
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sink holes, rodents, shifting foundation and more. It’s a problem some North County residents have been dealing with, they said, for far too long. The problem stems from Maline Creek, and it runs north and south of I-270 in North County. “It’s so bad...
Man dies in hit-and-run on I-70 in St. Louis County
One man died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.
5 On Your Side
