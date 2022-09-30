Read full article on original website
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
KSDK
Spooky Spots with Sydney Stallworth is back Tuesday!
Sydney Stallworth is bringing Spooky Spots back to Today in St. Louis Tuesday. Join her in checking out some of the most chilling places in and around The Lou.
timesnewspapers.com
“The Streets Are Flooded” Photo Exhibit At Meramec Oct. 6-27
For the past 10 years, members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have been documenting the history of all 79 city of St. Louis neighborhoods through their camera lenses. To celebrate the completion of this historic achievement, St. Louis Community College-Meramec will display 96 images taken by 62 different photographers chosen from nearly 700 Photo Flood Saint Louis Facebook group members.
KSDK
Honor Our Brave: 2022 Inaugural Folds of Honor St. Louis Gala
ST. LOUIS — Folds of Honor St. Louis provides life-changing scholarships to local spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members. This November you're encouraged to join Folds of Honor at their upcoming Inaugural Gala on Saturday, November 5, to Honor our Brave and discuss their new expanded mission to support all first responders.
photonews247.com
Parkway Middle School Steppers Perform at Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis
Parkway Middle School Steppers dance team performed at the 13th Annual Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in downtown St. Louis. It was clear skies and beautiful with a slight chill which made it a perfect day to walk. iHeartMedia of St. Louis continues...
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Bi-state will have comfortable harvest weather
Farmers harvesting crops and people enjoying the fall are in for a treat. The St. Louis forecast is gorgeous with cool temperatures at night.
KSDK
Experience culinary excellence at 'SAVOR Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Restaurant Week'
ST. LOUIS — Edwardsville, Illinois, has been taking the food scene by storm for several years. Now the small town destination is offering foodies an experience unlike any other. Introducing SAVOR Restaurant Week. "The food scene has just grown over the last few years, and we've known from our...
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cool morning, warm afternoon Tuesday
Dry weather continues. We'll see a dramatic drop in temperatures this weekend.
Visit the’squeakeasy’ at STL’s miniature museum
The Miniature Museum of Greater St. Louis has many mini homes. The doll houses are a variety. Homes such as a haunted house, a mansion, or galleria, to small scenes like shake shops and "squeakeasy."
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
timesnewspapers.com
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
